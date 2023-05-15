“Not if, when.”

This was a key message in the active shooter training held Friday afternoon by Gundersen Health System — a sad reality at a time when health care is “experiencing violence we didn’t have 10 years ago” and the U.S. has already surpassed 200 mass shootings in 2023.

The active shooter/ALICE — Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate — training, hosted by Gundersen emergency manager Tom Wright, was part of the hospital’s all day Advances in Trauma Care symposium for staff. Additional classes included PTSD after trauma, suicide in youth, drowning or hanging, ER transport and stays, and a cadaver lab.

Wright, who has been Gundersen’s emergency manager for 25 years and began teaching ALICE training nine years ago, discussed the change in shooting types over the years, with targeted events being edged out by mass shootings. Health care entities, Wright said, only began seeing the latter around 2021, such as when a gunman killed four random people at Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota. Mass hospital incidents are still uncommon, with the No. 1 cause of onsite shootings domestic situations and the second disagreements in diagnosis.

It was in the early 2000s, said Wright, when the country began seeing “signs of an epidemic,” with handguns being replaced by assault rifles. Wright stressed situational awareness, recommending people be in the yellow category — prepared, alert and relaxed — in their daily lives. White category is underprepared and unready to take action, a place where people find themselves when they are engrossed in their phones while walking down the street or wearing their earbuds on high volume.

“Be condition yellow at all times. Don’t be hypervigilant — it makes us sick, it’s bad for our heart and bad for our mental health,” said Wright. “It becomes toxic.”

Wright advises trusting one’s gut when it comes to perceived danger, and if there are signs or subtle warnings of a threat, people should move to category orange, which is alert to probable danger. Red is action mode and black is panic, the latter a dangerous mindset that can result in chaos and harm.

“Know your exits. Don’t go to a congested exit,” said Wright. “That’s what shooters (target) — they want the herd, they don’t want the stragglers.”

In the hospital, Wright noted, doors cannot be locked as staff must be able to easily access patients in case of a medical event. In a shooting situation, staff are trained to unplug the hospital bed, push it against the door and lock the bed into place. In appointment rooms, the examination tables can be used to prevent entrance. All employees are asked to participate in the active shooter/ALICE training and hospital security is part of the “law enforcement interface” in crisis situations.

“We are teaching the staff to protect themselves and the patients by teaching the shortcomings of the shooters,” said Wright.

Wright has been asked if hosting ALICE training is actually teaching mass shooters how to navigate and successfully carry out their agenda. This may be true, he acknowledged, but the shooter will be outnumbered by those with the same education working the defense.

There is a list of 10 standard warning signs of an individual who may pose a threat. Six or more of the traits, which range from subtle to explicit and include cruelty to animals, bragging about access to guns or weapons, social isolation, recruiting accomplices for an attack and expressing persistent thoughts of harming oneself or others, indicates high risk.

While Wright does not teach public ALICE training, his advice to community members is to make a mental note of the emergency exits when they are at the grocery store, the movie theater or their workplace.

Emphasized Wright, “Chance favors a prepared mind.”