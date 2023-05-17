Mayo Clinic Health System sites in La Crosse and Eau Claire are now offering robotic-assisted bronchoscopies, a procedure used to better detect and evaluate lung growths.

The technology, new to the Mayo locations, helps with early identification and treatment of abnormal and possibly cancerous growths on the lungs. The robotic assistance allows the bronchoscopy teams at Mayo, which include specialists in pulmonology, respiratory therapy and pathology, to view miniscule passageways in the organ. Providing a "roadmap to the lungs," robotic assisted bronchoscopies are less invasive than the surgeries or biopsies that might be traditionally needed to access the lung modules.

"We're very excited to have this technology here in La Crosse," said Mayo pulmonologist Dr. June Chae. "It's really revolutionary for us in the advanced bronchoscopy world."

Lung cancer is the second most common form of cancer, and the leading cause of cancer deaths. Symptoms are not always evident in the early stages, said Chae, and as more than half of people with the disease die within a year of being diagnosed, swift detection is key.

"The cohort of patients we're really excited about are the nodule 'watchful waiting' patients,'" said Chae. "I think this technology will really help facilitate earlier diagnosis. Some people really have anxiety and want to know what's going on, and hopefully this can help assuage some of that."

Mayo in Eau Claire began performing robotic assist bronchoscopies in late winter 2023. The first two procedures at the La Crosse hospital took place earlier this month, led by Chae and pulmonologist Dr. Mark Norton.

In a traditional bronchoscopy, a thin catheter with a camera attached to the end is passed through the nose or mouth and into the lungs. The pulmonologist views the airways on a monitor, and maneuver the catheter to obtain tissue samples, administer treatment or remove small objects. The robotic assist procedure uses an even thinner, longer and more flexible catheter to reach previously inaccessible areas.

To prepare for the procedure, the team will use images from a CT scan to create a 3D map of the patient's lungs and utilize software to identify the safest and most efficient path from the lung to the lesion, mass or nodule. Then the robotic arm, controlled by the physician, guides the catheter while the patient is under anesthesia.

"The beauty of this is the ability to integrate various imaging modalities into one," said Chae. "We map out two to three pathways to that nodule and calculate the angle at which this catheter is able to articulate with the airway and measure how potentially far it is to the nodule. The precision is a game changer."

The technology offers a safer procedure by "Taking the guesswork out of" pinpointing the exact spot, avoiding local vessels and reducing bleeding or risk of lung collapse. After biopsy, slides are created and viewed by cytotechnologists "in real time" to confirm if enough diagnostic material was collected or if more is needed.

The procedure may be paired with an endobronchial ultrasound to evaluate whether cancer has spread to the lymph nodes in the chest, information which can better pinpoint the stage of the cancer. Both the biopsy and staging are performed under one course of anesthesia.

"With two events you're increasing the risk of complications and causing inconvenience and delay," said Norton. "This is a one-stop shop."

The entire procedure lasts less than two hours, and patients can generally go home the same day with few or no restrictions. Should surgery be necessary, the pulmonologists are able to place a fiducial marker on the nodule so the surgeons have an exact location for operation.

In the future, said Norton, robotic-assist bronchoscopy technology may have additional applications, such as therapeutic interventions like radiofrequency ablation to treat the nodule during the same procedure.

"That hasn't been developed yet -- right now its purely diagnostic," said Norton. "But that's where this may end up going."