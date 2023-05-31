Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The U.S. surgeon general has issued an advisory on the potential harms of social media on youth, a move that comes as mental health among tweens and teens plummets.

On May 23, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released a 25-page document outlining the "growing concerns" about the effects of sites and apps such as Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook on the emotional and mental wellbeing of young persons. Advisories are not issued lightly, reserved for "significant public health challenges that require the nation's immediate awareness and action," the report stated.

Scrutiny of the adverse impacts of social media are not new -- senators, including Tammy Baldwin, called out Instagram for glorifying eating disorders in 2021, and the CDC's Youth Risk Behavior Survey Data Summary and Trends Report for 2011-2021, released this year, reported a rise in online bullying. But the Surgeon General’s Advisory on Social Media and Youth Mental Health gives the issue new urgency, a move that Mayo Clinic Health System La Crosse psychologist Chelsea Ale welcomes.

"I was excited to see such national attention to the issue. I feel like this is something that's crept up on our communities," said Ale. "I'm hopeful that this can help people take it seriously."

According to the advisory, up to 95% of youth ages 13 to 17 use social media, as do 40% of those ages 8 to 12 despite most being too young to legitimately create an account on some platforms. Adolescents who spend more than three hours per day on social media platforms have twice the risk of poor mental health, such as depression or anxiety, yet more than a third of those 13 to 17 report near constant use.

The La Crosse County 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey showed similar trends, with 75% spending three or more hours on screens, though this survey included TV and gaming in the percentage.

While social media isn't inherently harmful for all individuals, with over 70% of adolescents nationwide stating it allows them to express their creativity and 58% saying they feel more accepted, "we don't have enough evidence to say it's safe, and in fact, there is growing evidence that social media use is associated with harm to young people’s mental health,” Murthy said.

Among the most alarming aspects of social media are hate-based content and diet/fitness content that showcases or promotes unhealthy eating and exercise habits. Among children ages 13 to 17, 46% said social media makes them feel worse about their body image -- 14% said it made them feel better -- and 64% of adolescents are sometimes or often exposed to racist, bigoted or otherwise hateful messaging.

The web can also be a hotbed for exploitation and predatory behaviors, as nearly 60% of adolescent girls stated they have been contacted and made to feel uncomfortable by a stranger.

Youth undergo a period of "highly sensitive" brain development from age 10 to 19, a time when they are particularly vulnerable to peer pressure and comparisons and still forming impulse control and emotional regulation. Thus, they may experience "heightened emotional sensitivity" to the communicative and interactive nature of social media," per the advisory. Yet these are peak years for social media use, with a third of girls ages 11 to 15 feeling "addicted" to social media and over 50% of all teens stating it would be hard for them to cease use.

"I think it's hard for parents to imagine what it's like to never be able to disconnect from your peers, to have them sitting on your bedside at 2 in the morning and feel the need to stay connected all the time," said Ale. "We can think about the pressures that teens are under socially and to realize that that's coming at them from all angles, whether it's social media influencers or having their friend's opinions on every thought that they put out there on social media. It adds to the pressure of being a teenager, which is very challenging and has a strong impact on their mental health."

Social media use can also impact physical health, as increased usage contributes to lack of or poor sleep or decreased physical activity. The results of the 2021 Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey show screen use is up, including after midnight, and only 28% of those surveyed stated they regularly get in eight hours. In La Crosse, the rate was 27%. While improved in recent years and not due entirely to social media and screen use, the rate of Wisconsin students who engaged in 60 minutes of physical activity at least five days a week is just below 53%.

"We should be looking in general at what they're not doing because of screen time," said Ale. "So especially for young kids following guidelines for how active they should be, how much they should be engaged with people around them in real life rather than sitting playing a video game or watching a screen. And I think we definitely want to look at when screens are a problem and get in the way of doing other things, whether that's having a meal at the table with your family or going to work or going outside and playing. Then you need to cut back."

Across the nation, state and La Crosse County, youth mental health concerns are up, with the Risk Behavior Surveys for Wisconsin and La Crosse showing 52% and 49%, respectively, had anxiety and 18% and 17%, respectively, seriously considered suicide. Both the state and the county showed online bullying rates of between 17 to 18%. Social media may not be a cause behind these issues for all individuals, but it can play role — possibly a significant one — in some cases.

"I think social media is so pervasive among teens and children these days that it's really hard to disentangle it," said Ale. "It makes the typical problems that we see in teenagers -- anxiety, depression, body image issues -- more challenging."

The surgeon general’s advisory calls for policymakers to strengthen safety standards and limit access to help protect privacy, for technology companies to be more transparent with data that demonstrates the impact of social media as well as making design decisions that prioritize safety and health, and for parents to teach children about responsible online behavior and create "tech-free zones" to promote more in-person interactions.

Youth, the advisory suggested, should limit their time on social media, block and report harmful content and keep their personal information private.

"Time limits and specific numbers can be challenging," Ale said. "It's everything in moderation, including moderation. With teens, it's about how to have time away from your screens, how to create friends in 'real life' so they have that connection face to face and learn the skills of communicating face to face rather than being reliant on social media."

As turning off the computer or the phone is easier said than done for most youth, parents are encouraged to set and enforce parameters.

"A lot of times it feels like it might be easier to disconnect if they have it coming from a parent," said Ale. "It can be hard to set those boundaries with friends and not feel like that's going to have social consequences. Ask for help, whether from a parent or a community member, somebody who cares about you."

To read the full Social Media and Youth Mental Health Advisory, visit rb.gy/fr92p.