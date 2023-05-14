Growing up, Sadie Miller was in awe of her mother’s intelligence, compassion and warmth, the go-to for her friends, sports teammates and neighbors when they had questions or quandaries.

“It was really inspiring to see the knowledge she had and how she was able to help all those other people,” said Miller.

As a registered nurse, Jessica Easterday — mom to Miller and son Sam — was a pillar of strength to her patients and her family, especially when her husband, the father of her children, died. Filling the roles of both mom and dad was not something Easterday anticipated.

“You don’t expect to ever have to do that,” said Easterday. “It was one of the most the most challenging periods of my life. During the very formative years of my kids, them having to experience that loss and the grief that they felt was really hard to hard to see.”

Keeping the family united, and maintaining her composure at work and home as she grappled with her own grief, was a heavy task for Easterday, one not lost on her daughter.

“That was definitely really hard. I was in seventh grade when we lost him, so that was a challenging thing to go through at such a young age,” said Miller. “But my mom has definitely been the backbone for our family and really helped keep us all together.”

By the time Miller was in high school, she had cemented her decision to follow her mother’s footsteps with a career in nursing.

“It’s the only thing I wanted to do,” Miller said.

A year ago, Miller joined her mother at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, starting a position in gastroenterology. Easterday, a nurse of two decades, began at Gundersen in 1996 and currently works as the clinical manager of virtual care/telehealth.

“I think incredible — just a really neat experience to share this with her and our commonalities of caring for other people,” said Easterday. “It’s an emotional thing to have your daughter find what you do inspiring. It’s hard to really put into words what this bond of sharing a profession really means.”

No longer working at the bedside, Easterday is able to maintain a patient connection of sorts through her daughter, helping her “troubleshoot and navigate the system.”

“You can just see her knowledge of the field when she talks to other people and tries to help other people,” said Miller. “It’s definitely helpful as a new grad too, to be able to turn to her and ask questions and get career advice.”

Though her daughter is new to the field, Easterday sees her as a natural.

“From early on you could see that she had the ability to lead and be organized, creating opportunities for people to succeed,” said Easterday. “So I really have great admiration for this budding leadership that I’m seeing as she progresses in nursing. She has the ability to really stay calm under stressful or high pressure situations, and that’s really important for nursing. If you’re not in control of of your emotions or your response, then you really have a hard time taking care of that person that’s in front of you.”

With opposite work shifts, Easterday and Miller aren’t always able to get together in person as much as they would like, but they stay connected through texts and calls, reporting to each other when they discover a great find on a thrifting excursion and chatting about their days. When their schedules allow, the two enjoy camping and outdoor activities.

“From a mom perspective, she’s definitely my best friend. Basically, every time I get in the car, I call her,” said Miller. “She’s always there to offer advice or a listening ear.”

While this Mother’s Day Easterday will be supporting Miller’s boyfriend at his graduation, followed by a lunch out, Miller makes sure to recognize her mom throughout the year.

“We’re always celebrating my mom,” said Miller. “She’s awesome.”