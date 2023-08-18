64-year-old Kurt Jacobson, who lives near Cumberland is a Stage 4 lung cancer survivor. Upon his diagnosis he was told he had metastases to bones. One of Jacobson’s concerns was how cancer might prevent him from being active. As a self-proclaimed, lifelong exerciser and member of the YMCA, Jacobson said he was frustrated by the limitations that his cancer would cause.

Then a friend of Jacobson, 44-year-old Ali Rouse who lives in Eau Claire and is also a cancer survivor, told him about a program being offered at the YMCA’s in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls. And so in 2019 Jacobson enrolled in the YMCA’s LIVESTRONG program which was developed specifically for cancer survivors.

“There's nothing else available for cancer patients that comes close to what LIVESTRONG offers. You can go to a support group, but this takes the physical, the emotional, the mental, the social and puts it all into one program; one opportunity for people living with cancer to benefit from,” Jacobson said.

LIVESTRONG is a free 12-week program tailored to the specific needs of cancer survivors who would like to improve their quality of life before, during and after treatment.

The program is organized and run by certified instructors and trainers who have undergone specialized training in the elements of cancer, rehabilitative exercise and supportive cancer care. The instructors also guide participants in developing their own health and wellness programs, said YMCA of the Chippewa Valley NBC-HWC, Health Intervention Programming, Active and Ageless Program Coordinator Laurie Pettis.

“What we do is we work with their local oncologists. They refer people to us and we get medical clearances, and for 12 weeks, we meet twice a week, and during those 12 weeks, we build a customized program, working with the survivors. So it's not my way or the highway. We work with them individually,” Pettis said. “It incorporates some sort of strength training, some sort of endurance training, some sort of flexibility and balance training.”

Participants also receive a free, one-year family membership to the YMCA with this program to continue their rehabilitation after the program ends.

“With a disease like cancer, you know, you don't feel as strong. There's mental dimensions to that. But there's also physical. LIVESTRONG opened the door for me to be evaluated and assessed at the beginning and to tailor a program that worked for me to be able to start lifting some weights, and do some cardio work. Because my disease involves my lungs, that's a different ballgame now,” Jacobson said. “I started to build some confidence again, that really had been taken away because of the diagnosis.”

Rouse said she was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor in October of 2018. One of the program instructors saw her out walking her dog one day and told her about LIVESTRONG.

“I was kind of down and she could tell and she said, ‘You gotta come to this program. You're gonna love it. It's good for your emotional health. It's good for your physical health. It's good socially, all of those things.’”

“I've completed the program and the instructors have allowed me to come back as a mentor,” Rouse said.

Rouse said working as a program mentor helps ensure that she stays positive, shows up to the YMCA and gets to work with other cancer survivors helping them use the exercise machines and even learn how to play pickleball.

“Every day I would go I’d say I should be sleeping. I'm tired. And I'd eat lunch and I was tired but I'd force myself to come and I was so glad every time I came because it was just so uplifting,” Rouse said.

65-year-old Pat Scholsser from Altoona said she was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2021, just six weeks before her daughter's wedding.

“That was very stressful, you know, having to do a lot of things with the wedding and having surgery and I actually started radiation like two days after the wedding. So I did the surgery had the lump removed, it had metastasized to one of the lymph nodes. So then we did the radiation. And then I started on medications,” Schlosser said. The medications unfortunately come with some side effects — two that have affected me the most have been the pain and the fatigue.”

Schlosser said one medication that she took for about 14 months caused so much pain she was doing pretty much nothing. But she wanted to start working out. She joined a gym but when she heard about LIVESTRONG she decided to check it out.

“This was completely different. It was still a gym where you workout and you do things, but everybody here in my class was in the same boat I was in. You know, we had all had cancer. We understood when you say I'm fatigued, people look at you and say yeah, I'm tired too. But they don't get the fatigue, how bad it is, or the pain. Our leaders, our instructors, they were so compassionate, so understanding. They accepted you where you were at. They helped me get through it.”

LIVESTRONG program information If you are interested in registering for LIVESTRONG What: LIVESTRONG, Eau Claire YMCA When: Mondays and Wednesdays starting Sept. 11 and ending Nov. 29. Session one: 1:00 p.m. — 2:15 p.m. Session two: 4:30 p.m. — 5:45 p.m. Where: YMCA 700 Graham Ave. Eau Claire, Wi Contact: Carrie Mathwig: cmathwig@ymca-cv.org What: LIVESTRONG, Chippewa Falls YMCA When: Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Sept. 12 and ending Nov. 21. Session one: 1:00 p.m. — 2:15 p.m. Where: 611 Jefferson Ave. Chippewa Falls, Wi Contact: Laurie Pettis: lpettis@ymca-cv.org Note: To be eligible for the LIVESTRONG program at the YMCAs, participants must be an adult cancer survivor. Participants' dates of cancer diagnoses do not matter. Participants are encouraged to attend at least 80% of classes during the 12-week program, missing no more than five classes.