Kwik Trip is acquiring the America’s Best Value Inn hotel property at 2622 Rose St. in La Crosse so it can raze the hotel and the Kwik Trip store next door to build a new, much larger Kwik Trip.

“We are in the process of buying (the hotel),” John McHugh, the La Crosse-based convenience store chain’s vice president of external relations, said Thursday. “Our hope is the sale will be completed in the next few days.”

“The first thing we’ll do after we acquire it is to allow Habitat for Humanity to come in and take as much of the equipment, or whatever, as they can,” McHugh said. “And both the La Crosse police and fire departments will use the hotel building for a few sessions of training. That will be safety training, not a controlled burn.”

“Eventually we will demolish the property,” McHugh said of the hotel. “A lot of permits need to be obtained before that can happen.”

McHugh had no timetable for demolition, the start of construction for the new Kwik Trip, or opening the new store. He said the new store will be about the same size as the Kwik Trip that opened in July 2022 at 1922 Ward Ave. on the city’s South Side.

McHugh said the upcoming project on the city’s far North Side, south of Interstate 90, will make that area more attractive and will create a better impression for many out-of-town visitors as they enter the city.

People who have been living in the hotel were asked to move out by Thursday.

A crew from Habitat for Humanity of the Greater La Crosse Region has been in the hotel to see what Habitat might be interested in salvaging, a Habitat official said. Habitat is mostly looking for items from the hotel that it can sell at its Habitat ReStore at 3181 Berlin Drive. Proceeds from the store’s sales go toward Habitat’s mission of building and preserving affordable homes in the La Crosse area.