La Crosse Distilling Co. will release Bluffside Apple Brandy to commemorate its five-year anniversary. Bluffside Apple Brandy aims to capture the essence of the fall season in the region and is released annually, according to the press release.

Locally grown organic apples are harvested and fermented into organic apple cider. The apple cider becomes the base of the brandy. The cider is double distilled and aged 3 years in oak bourbon barrels.

“In partnership with Hoch Orchard, we have combined our love for local collaboration and a reverence for organic farming,” said La Crosse Distilling Co. owner Nicholas Weber. “We have so much respect for how Hoch Orchard has approached farming. They are a vertically integrated farm dedicated to growing apples and fruits without chemical and pesticide interventions. They grow apples and fruit naturally which is very challenging.”

The Bluffside Apple Brandy release follows the release of Buck Dancer Straight Bourbon Whiskey. All bottles of Buck Dancer were pre-sold in advance of the release, and all bottles available in retail sold out in 36 hours. Bluffside Apple Brandy is expected to sell out prior to the event.

The release of Bluffside Apple Brandy is scheduled from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, in the production room at La Crosse Distilling Co., 129 Vine St., La Crosse. Guests can use the garage door entrance on Second Street. Due to limited supply, bottle sales are not guaranteed the day of the event. To reserve a bottle, go ton Eventbrite—bit.ly/bluffsideapplebrandy. One reservation per person.