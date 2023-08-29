After summer strike by Leinenkugel’s employees at the company home-base in Chippewa Falls, union members and company negotiators have reached an agreement. The results are positive for strikers, union members said.

On July 9 a few dozen Leinenkugel’s employees went on strike, carrying signs that said “stop the war on workers” and “end corporate greed.”

Workers said they were on strike to seek increased wages. Since then the strike has continued. Until Tuesday.

After two rounds of in-person meetings with Leinenkugel’s, Secretary-Treasurer of Union Local 662 Tom Strickland said the union and company have struck an agreement.

“These folks are going back to work with more than they went out with,” he said Tuesday. “The strike is over. We'll go back to work and we're going to go back with more than we struck for.”

A statement from Molson Coors’ Chief Communications Officer Adam Collins said the 3-year deal includes workers returning to the brewery next week.

"We’re proud to have reached an agreement that is fair to our valued team members and ensures that jobs in our Leinenkugel’s brewery remain competitive in the market so we can make world class beer for our customers, our distributor network and our community,” the statement said.

Leinenkugel’s is a subsidiary of Molson Coors.

This was not the first attempt at reaching a compromise. Both sides came to the table earlier this month in an effort to reach an agreement, but all walked away empty handed and the strike continued.

In the meantime, a handful of Chippewa County bars stopped serving Leinenkugel’s beer in what was seen as solidarity with the union workers.

Teamsters Union Local 662 agent Dan Boley said workers are ready to come back.

“They'll return to work. We have an agreement with the company that was voted on and passed by the membership,” he said Tuesday. “I mean it's certainly in the right direction, we wanted to move to, you know, we made some improvements. And always, getting back to work is a good thing.”

Strickland said the group was on strike with Leinenkugel’s for a substandard contract.

Leinenkugel’s is a well-known brand across the Midwest and beyond. Founded in 1867 and in its sixth generation of family leadership, the brewery is one of the oldest in the country and known for classic offerings as well as seasonal flavors such as Summer Shandy.