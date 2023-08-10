City Brewery and Pabst Brewing Co. announced Monday that Old Style beer would once again be brewed in La Crosse for the first time in 24 years — but the old recipe will not return, brand representatives confirmed Tuesday.

The Midwestern favorite was historically brewed using a natural carbonation method called krausening. But after the brand was acquired by Pabst in 1999, the brewing method changed.

“It just wasn’t the same,” said Joe Berra, president of local trade association the La Crosse Tavern League. “Longtime Old Style drinkers just couldn’t stand the flavor.”

Berra is the former owner of Codgers bar in Chaseburg. He said that like many other bar owners in the La Crosse area, he stopped carrying Old Style beer years ago, partly due to its decline in popularity. The Midwestern beer brand was also more difficult to acquire once it was produced in Milwaukee under Pabst.

Krausening is an “old style” of carbonation because it uses a double-fermentation method to produce bubbles. Today, the more common method is sometimes called “artificial carbonation” or “forced carbonation,” which uses machines to force carbon dioxide into the beer after its initial fermentation.

The krausening method takes longer than forced carbonation and can impart a different, more mature flavor onto an otherwise young beer, according to the nonprofit American Homebrewer’s Association. In 2009, Pabst briefly released an Old Style beer that was “fully krausened,” but the product is no longer available.

“I’m not really sure exactly why, but (krausening) is something that’s more complex as far as I know,” Old Style brand manager Adam Powers said about the change in production methods.

Powers said several La Crosse pubs turned their Old Style brand signs upside down after production left La Crosse, to signify they would no longer carry the beer. Following the recent announcement, Powers hopes the signs will be turned right side up again and that interest in the product will be renewed.

“When I was a kid, it was always in the fridge. The first beer I ever had that I snuck out of there was Old Style,” said Brady Blankenship, who was raised in La Crosse and whose father worked for 40 years at the Heileman Brewery — the original brewer of Old Style beer.

Blankenship said he stopped drinking Old Style once it wasn’t brewed in La Crosse anymore, mostly out of pride but also because his tastes evolved. He said it’s a shame the beer’s producers wouldn’t return to the recipe that made it famous in the first place.

Several business owners were happy to hear the news and said they will likely restock once the brew becomes available in November.

“I think it’s great. It’s good for the city, I mean it’s our city brand — that’s what we were known for,” said Berra. “I think a lot of bars will put it back in their stock now that it’s being made here again.”

Paul Urbanek, owner of Hillbilly’s Bar on French Island, said that he would wait to see if customers come in and ask for the beer before carrying it again.

“It will be an easy sell at least for a while, unless it tastes bad,” said manager of Bodega Brew Pub Kris Thingvold.

Jaden Ishler, a bartender at the Ye Old Style Inn — one of the few bars in the area that has continued to carry the brand — said the beer is still somewhat popular among patrons when it is on tap, but that they sell much less of it in the cans.

Meanwhile, vintage Old Style merchandise has been flooding into the Antique Center of La Crosse store lately, according to employee Carolie Whiteway. She said that ahead of Oktoberfest each year, the store receives a larger volume of the old beer-themed merchandise — from stained glass pendant lights to decorative clocks and an endless assortment of Old Style-themed glassware.

In honor of the new launch, City Brewery announced it would plan some events around Oktoberfest. An Old-Style themed pub crawl will be set up in any bars that wish to participate, and new brand merchandise will be made available to them.

A.J Frels, executive director of Explore La Crosse, said they’re working with brewers and bars to boost tourism in the area.

“We have a rich heritage and history, obviously being a worker’s town and having a vibrant historic downtown — and a lot of it has to do with brewing in La Crosse,” he said.