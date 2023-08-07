Old Style beer, a Midwestern favorite first brewed in La Crosse in 1902, is returning to its original brewing facility for the first time since 1999.

City Brewing Co. announced Monday the beer will once again be brewed in La Crosse starting in November as part of a long-term deal with Pabst Brewing Co.

In 2019, Pabst announced in an industry newsletter it would move most of its production to City Brewing, which has other facilities in Pennsylvania, Tennessee and California. A representative from the brewery confirmed Monday that Old Style beer would be solely brewed in La Crosse starting in November.

“Old Style will be brewed at the City Brewery facility and we will embrace modern techniques while preserving the traditional craftsmanship that has defined Old Style for generations” stated John Kimes SVP of Brewing Operations for Pabst Brewing Co. in a Monday press release.

The La Crosse brewery will host a series of Old Style-themed events ahead of the November launch. Local bars will be invited to participate in a downtown pub crawl in September that will highlight Old Style memorabilia and merchandise. Custom Old Style tap handles, bar signs and other merchandise will be featured in several local bars. More details will be announced in the near future, a spokesperson said.

La Cross’s history is steeped in Old Style, as made apparent by countless brand signs that hang on the side of bars, and the endless themed merchandise found at area antique stores. Old Style, often nicknamed “Chicago’s Beer” for its popularity in that city, was invented in La Crosse by Heileman Brewing, which operated in La Crosse for over 130 years and was at one time one of the top 10 brewers in the nation.

Old Style continued to be brewed by Heileman in La Crosse for almost 100 years — barring prohibition — until the company was bought by Stroh’s in 1994. Stroh dissolved just six years later and was divided by Pabst Brewing Co. and Miller Brewing Co. The intellectual and brand rights to the beer, including for Old Style, went to Pabst, which has continued brewing the beer in its Milwaukee brewing facilities ever since.