Scooter's Coffee celebrated its grand opening of its new location in Winona Friday.

The chain is well-known across the nation with locations in 29 states, including two drive-thrus nearby in Onalaska and Holmen.

The Winona community gave the drive-thru business a warm welcome Friday, as employees stayed busy with serving a constant flow of customers.

Franchise owner Brett Cipperley said he has enjoyed the opportunity to connect with Winona residents.

Cipperley is new to the area, as he moved to Winona about a month and a half ago from Nebraska to open the new Scooter's location, which has provided about 32 new jobs.

Cipperley, who had only traveled through Winona a few times before on the way to Wisconsin, said he wanted to open a Scooter's Coffee because, "I haven't had a better coffee in my life and I figured I wanted to be a part of the whole Scooter's idea."

Scotter's Coffee Hours: 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Address: 1800 W. Service Drive, Winona Information: 507-474-0543, www.scooterscoffee.com

He originally had a general interest in opening a Scooter's somewhere, but the corporation proposed opening one in Winona.

He thought it was a great opportunity to fill the then-vacant space at 1800 West Service Drive.

He said the community's reaction so far to the business has been "overwhelmingly amazing."

"I haven't had any negative reactions from the community. Everybody's been so wonderful," Cipperley said.

He said he has heard great reviews so far about the business' drinks, including the new drinks for kids that are offered.

The menu isn't just full of beverages, though, as people can also grab a bite to eat including pastries and other breakfast items.

Cipperley believes the coffee shop will stand out in Winona, which is already home to many other coffee spots throughout the city, because of the brand's promise of "amazing people serving amazing drinks amazingly fast."