After operating from their mobile coffee trailer since the business began last September, Raymond and Kelsey Anderson opened their new
Affogato Lane Coffee Co. shop on June 19 at 28 N. Walnut St. in downtown La Crescent.
It’s in a former barber shop next to Kaddy’s Kafe, and the building’s exterior color changed when it was painted blue on Thursday.
From left, Kelsey and Raymond Anderson opened their new Affogato Lane Coffee Co. coffee shop on June 19 at 28 N. Walnut St. in downtown La Crescent. They also will continue to operate a mobile coffee trailer that they started the business with last September, at events.
Steve Cahalan photos
The new coffee shop has inside and outside seating and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday, but that could change soon.
The Andersons will hold a grand opening celebration Saturday, July 15, with drink and food specials “and other fun,” Kelsey said.
The Andersons will continue using their mobile coffee trailer at events such as festivals, farmers markets, parties and receptions.
Above, some of the merchandise for sale at Affogato Lane Coffee Co. includes coffee tumblers, bags of Carlson Roasting Co. and Bean Juice coffee and doughnuts. Affogato Lane sells doughnuts from Linda's Bakery in West Salem on weekdays and from Bloedow Bakery in Winona, Minn., on Saturdays.
Since opening their new brick-and-mortar coffee shop, Raymond said, “People come by all the time telling us that this was needed.”
Affogato Lane continues to serve a variety of coffee beverages made with roasted coffee beans from Carlson Roasting Co. in Houston, Minn., and from Bean Juice in La Crosse. And it sells bags of coffee from those two coffee roasters.
Affogato Lane also sells smoothies, Lotus energy drinks, other cold beverages, tea, chocolate-covered espresso beans and affogato – an Italian dessert made by drowning vanilla ice cream in espresso. The Andersons offer two kinds of toppings for affogato – caramel pecan and mocha swirl.
The coffee shop also sells doughnuts from Linda’s Bakery in West Salem on weekdays and from Bloedow Bakery in Winona, Minn., on Saturdays. And it’s begun selling Affogato Lane coffee tumblers and apparel, as well as bagels and soft-serve ice cream. The coffee shop is about to begin selling sandwiches and additional food items, Kelsey said.
For more information, call 507-895-2101 or visit
https://affogatolanecoffee.com or Facebook.
The grand opening of
Bluebird Bakery & Cafe’s new Onalaska coffee drive-thru will be Wednesday, July 5, at 317 Sand Lake Road. It’s in a former bank drive-thru in the Center 90 shopping center.
It’s an additional location for the Bluebird Bakery & Cafe, which opened in May 2022 at 58 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse.
The new Onalaska drive-thru’s menu includes a variety of coffee and tea beverages, as well as a number of cold drinks and sandwiches and baked goods, said Faith Anderson, Bluebird’s general manager. Customers can walk up or drive up, she said.
The drive-thru’s hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. For more information, visit
www.bluebirdbakerycafe.com or Bluebird’s Facebook page.
After nine years, Sunday was the last day for
Nutmeg’s Cafe & Bakery at 367 Main St. in downtown Lansing, Iowa.
Patty Manning told me Thursday that she and her daughter, Megan LaPage, are selling their business, building and some equipment to someone who plans to operate a restaurant there.
It was time to sell Nutmeg’s, Manning said. “I’ll get to spend time with my grandkids and maybe will get a part-time job,” she said, and her daughter is looking for a new job.
Manning and LaPage opened Nutmeg’s in June 2014. At that time, Lansing had been without a bakery since the Model Bakery closed in 2001 when its owners retired.
A large amount of equipment will be auctioned at Nutmeg’s on Monday, July 10, starting at 10 a.m. “Cookware and bakeware is a lot of it,” Manning said.
For more information about Nutmeg’s, visit its Facebook page.
In last week’s column, I wrote about a spurt of business openings in downtown Galesville.
There’s been a spurt of business openings in Galesville in the past few months, bringing additional life to what I’ve always thought is one of…
Interior demolition work has begun for the Hy-Vee supermarket that will go into the former Sears department store at 4200 State Hwy. 16 at Val…
Felicia Booker has opened SmashhTyme Southern Kitchen LLC, which serves up Southern cuisine for takeout and delivery from the Coulee Region Ce…
A&K Curbside Couture, LLC, which operates what its owners call a “hip fashion boutique truck,” opened a pop-up shop last week in Suite 517…
The Main, a new event venue in the former Crossfire youth center at 422 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, hosted its first events last week.
Thirty years after she closed her Wild & Woolly boutique at 308 Main St. and told the Tribune that downtown La Crosse was dying, Nancy Nei…
Kwik Trip Inc.’s purchase of the former La Crosse Wellness Center building, and last week’s opening of Super Street Tacos restaurant, top this…
Look for a former Citgo gas station on Rose Street in La Crosse, and two Onalaska buildings, to be razed in the next few months for redevelopment.
Eight years after she started her business, LaDawn Greenslade opened her Sparkle Heads store on Wednesday at 610 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.
Look for a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru to be built at the current locations of Miller Quik Print at 715 Second Ave. S. and the Diane’s CutAway…
Mark Schneider, who with his wife, Laurie, started the Glory Days sports pub in downtown La Crosse in 1996, is happy that new owners will cont…
Amazon plans to open a delivery station late this year that will employ about 120 people, in the former McKesson Pharmaceuticals distribution …
A construction timetable hasn’t been set, but the Hy-Vee Inc. chain still plans to build a supermarket at the former Sears department store si…
Wisconsin Clothing Co., which mainly sells locally-themed and Wisconsin-themed athleisure apparel, has opened its second retail store, at 413 …
Two businesses that occupy a building in downtown West Salem have been switching spaces.
Site work began last week for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or rest…
A sporting goods shop; ice cream parlor; a sports facility with batting cages, a golf simulator and skating lanes; a real estate brokerage’s o…
Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.
Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.
Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.
Psychotherapist and artist Emily Garrett has moved her counseling business to — and opened an art gallery in — 2410 State Road in the Village …
The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. will hold a grand opening open house Monday in its new Southwest Region office in the former B…
This week, fans of Western apparel and decor get a new place to shop in downtown La Crosse.
The Historic Fortney Lounge has opened on the first floor of The Historic Fortney (formerly known as the Hotel Fortney) at 100 N. Main St. in …
Places of the past: 30 La Crosse area restaurants you'll never eat at again (part two)
Edwardo's
Edwardo’s Ristorante di Pizza at 1930 Rose St. closed in 2015 after 55 years of business. The building was torn down and Good Steward Resale Store opened there in 2016.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Embers Restaurant
Embers Restaurant, a Minnesota-based chain, opened at 2620 Rose St. in December, 1973. The eatery closed in April 2004 to make room for a Walgreens, which opened at the site in November 2004.
Cheddar 'n Ale
T. Daniel Solie, owner of the Cheddar 'n Ale, samples some of his new restaurant's fare with store manager Joan Jahimiak and co-owner Beverlee Solie. The eatery was located in the same building as the Solies' other business, the Swiss Chateau, at 728 S. Third St. Today, that site is a sales lot for Toyota of La Crosse.
Tribune file photo
Mai-Tai Supper Club
The Mai-Tai Supper Club is shown here in 1978, the same year the restaurant at 1539 Rose St. was sold by Rachel Skoug to Glenn Addis. In January 1983, Addis sold the property to Arthur Lucas, who renamed the restaurant Arthur's Restaurant; the restaurant closed five months later. Later that year, Lucas was convicted of first degree-murder. According to news reports, Lucas shot Theodore and Carlene Ann Buschkopf in a Winona, Minn., hotel room; Theodore Buschkopf died from his injuries. Investigators later discovered that Arthur Lucas and Carlene Ann Buschkopf had planned the hit in order to collect life insurance money to fund the restaurant's reopening. The building was razed, and today the land is a parking just south of the Subway restaurant on the city's North Side. Carrie died in custody in 2010. Arthur was released in 2013 after serving nearly 30 years in prison.
Tribune file photo
Winchell's Donut House
Eugene McLellan was the manager of Winchell's Donut House, which opened in 1978 at the corner of West Avenue and Jackson Street.
Tribune file photo
Taco Bell
Masons work on the exterior of a Taco Bell restaurant under construction in 1977 at 1200 La Crosse St. In 1998, Taco Bell moved to 315 West Ave. N., and Pappa John's pizzeria moved into the building at the corner of La Crosse Street and West Avenue. It closed in 2008, and today a Subway restaurant occupies the corner lot.
Tribune file photo
1976: New Villa
Betty Volkman, a server at the New Villa, looks over a replica of the U.S. flag in this 1976 photo. The restaurant closed in May 1999, and the building was razed in 2003 to provide parking for the nearby Marcus Cinema Theater. According to the La Crosse Public Library Archives, the restaurant dated to 1937 when George Dialler purchased Rich Newburgs Nite Club and renamed it the New Villa. Dialler selected a rooster as the restaurants logo to pay tribute to the location once having been a poultry farm. In conjunction with the rooster, the New Villa's slogan was "food and cocktails to crow about." It was widely known for its chicken dumpling soup, Hershey almond pie and Friday fish fry dinners.
Tribune file photo
Mr. D's Donuts
Darrell and Rosie Kluever, owners of Mr. D's Donuts, show off their new location shortly after the restaurant moved to 1146 State St. in 1976. The Kluevers' first Mr. D's restaurant, opened in 1969, was located next door. Art Lotz took over as owner in 1979, and the restaurant closed in 2006 to make room for a widening of West Avenue.
Tribune file photo
1975: Bodega Lunch Club
The Bodega Lunch Club, pictured in 1975, was a downtown La Crosse landmark for generations. The restaurant opened in 1897 at 122 S. Fourth St. and closed for good in 1989 after a brief closure in 1984. Jeff Hotson and Michael Breckel purchased the building in 1994 and created the Bodega Brew Pub, which still anchors the corner of Fourth and Pearl streets.
Tribune file photo
McDonald's
When the Linker Building was razed in 1962 as a result of a fire, a large hole remained on the site at the southwest corner of Fourth and Main streets. It was an eyesore, and began to be referred to by residents as the hole, according to research by the archives department of the La Crosse Public Library. The land stood vacant until 1966, when efforts by local businesses, organizations and individuals built a sunken garden. An agreement was made with Ben Marcus, the landowner, whereby the chamber would coordinate development of the park, but Marcus would retain full rights and if he decided to build or sell the property, the city would remove the park. Part of the agreement was that filling the hole was not permitted, so the sunken garden was planned. Debris was cleared by Boy Scouts and other volunteers, and a fountain was installed. A name-the-hole contest was held, and the winner was Phil Dyer with his entry Man-Lay Garden. The name was symbolic of the cooperation of management and labor in this project. A commemorative plaque, which included before and after pictures of the site, was placed in the garden in July 1967 in honor of the firms and individuals that donated materials and labor. In 1974, Marcus sold the land for $75,000, and one year later it was announced that a McDonalds restaurant would be built. It was built so the garden could be partially retained. A 32-foot bridge was built from the sidewalk on Fourth Street over the garden to the walkway. The fast-food restaurant closed its location in 1995. In 1998, the property was remodeled for a Brueggers Bagels, and the Man-Lay garden east of the building was filled in to create six parking spaces by fall 1999. The bagel shop closed in 2004. Today the site is home to Howe's Jewelers.
Tribune file photo
Taco John's
This Taco John's restaurant opened in 1975 at 229 Rose St. In 1998, the restaurant moved to a larger location at 602 Monitor St., which was previously home to Taco Time. The location at 229 Rose St. is home today to a used car lot.
Tribune file photo
Taco Village
Taco Village server Carol Gilmore takes orders from Lisa Hanson, Douglas Hanson and Joan Kapeccas shortly after the Mexican restaurant, located at the corner of 19th and State Streets, opened. Today, that location is home to The Mint restaurant.
Tribune file photo
Ponderosa Steak House
Construction continues on the new Ponderosa Steak House in this 1973 photo. The building, at 2526 Rose St., became North Country Steak Buffet in 1999.
Tribune file photo
Shakey's Pizza
Shakey's Pizza Parlor and Ye Public House is shown here in 1973 shortly before it opened at 1227 S. Third St. Later, a Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream restaurant opened at that site, which today is occupied by Dave's Guitar Shop.
Tribune file photo
Fireside Restaurant
This photo shows the Fireside Restaurant after its dining room was remodeled in 1973. The supper club, located at 9402 Hwy. 16, was opened in 1946 by Ivan Peterson. After the La Crosse restaurant closed in May 1988, the building was demolished to make way for a Barnes & Noble Bookstore. Today, the site is home to a Walgreens.
Tribune file photo
1972: Hoffman House Restaurant
Charles Hoffman, president of Hoffman House Restaurants, and Mary Lou Mason are served coffee in the new Hoffman House Restaurant, which opened inside the Midway Motor Lodge, 1835 Rose St., in 1972. In 1983, Ken and Jay Proksch began leasing the restaurant and renamed it Moxie's. It changed names again, in 1999, to River Jack's, and later to Black River Bar & Grill. Today it has the Moxie's name once again.
Tribune file photo
1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant
Louis and Lialys Bantle raise their glasses in a toast to the new owner of Louie Bantle's Restaurant, Max Kottmer, right. Louis started his restaurant career in 1944 when he became part owner of Fifth Avenue Buffet. Then, in 1947, he purchased La Conga at 312 S. Third St. and renamed it Louie Bantle's Restaurant. Today, the La Crosse Professional Plaza is located at that site.
Tribune file photo
Royale Pie Shop
Myron "Mike" Peterson, owner of the Royale Pie Shop, is shown in 1971 shortly before his business at 915 Fifth Ave. S. closed. Peterson estimated he made 2 million pies during the 35 years he was in business. The site today is a duplex.
Tribune file photo
Chicago Beef & Etc.
Chicago’s Beef & Etc. closed in August of 2017 when owner Ed Pisarik retired. The restaurant had been located at 1203 La Crosse St. for 21½ years.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
1971: Kewpee Lunch
Owner Arthur Grathen is shown here in 1971 shortly before his restaurant, Kewpee Lunch, closed. It was best known for its hamburgers. Grathen opened the restaurant at 314 S. Fourth St. in 1938 with his brother-in-law Harry Vokel, when burgers sold for 5 cents. The price gradually increased over the years before peaking at 20 cents. Today, the storefront is occupied by Designing Jewelers.
Tribune file photo
Bridgeman's Ice Cream
Bridgeman's Ice Cream opened in August 1971 at 3716 Mormon Coulee Road. It was renamed Wayne's Family Restaurant in 1992 before closing.
Tribune file photo
1965: Dog House Restaurant
The Dog House Restaurant opened in September 1965. On hand for the opening were, from left, local franchise owner William Jefferson company President Ross Marino. The eatery, located at the corner of Losey Boulevard and State Road, was open 24 hours a day. Hobbit Travel now occupies the corner.
Tribune file photo
Swiss Chateau
The Swiss Chateau, a cheese, wine and specialty food shop, opened at corner of Third and Ferry streets in 1964. It later added a restaurant called Cheddar and Ale. Today, that site is a sales lot for Toyota of La Crosse.
Tribune file photo
Henry's Drive-In
Henry's Drive-In — which featured a menu of hamburgers, french fries and milkshakes — opened in 1962 at the corner of Seventh and King streets. The building was torn down in 1981 to make way for Godfather's Pizza. That site is home to Pizza Doctors today.
Tribune file photo
1954: Triangle Cafe
The Triangle Cafe, which opened in 1951, was a popular breakfast spot in downtown La Crosse. Shown in this 1954 photo are, from left, owner H.F. (Herb) Troyer, Betty Troyer, Mary Kreutzer and Thomas Baldwin. The restaurant's building at 601 Main St. was demolished to make room for Gateway Terrace Condominiums.
Tribune file photo
1952: Harmony Cafe
Louis Athnos, second from right, stands behind the counter inside the Harmony Cafe, 128 N. Third St. The cafe closed in the 1950s, and today the location is home to The State Room.
Dave Athnos photo
South Avenue Cafeteria
Dorothy Sheehan serves a customer during the last week of business at South Avenue Cafeteria in 1983. The building was demolished shortly after the restaurant closed. Gundersen Health System's Founders Building occupies the spot today.
Tribune file photo
The Penguin Drive-In
A circa 1966 view of the Penguin Drive-In, 3317 Mormon Coulee Road, at that time next to a Texaco gas station. The Penguin, which was first operated by Orville Maxwell, was a popular spot for ice cream treats and was in business from 1966 to 1973, according to city directory files. The old Penguin building is long gone and its former site is now occupied by Engelson & Associates, LTD., an accounting and tax consultant firm.
Emily Pyrek
TGI Fridays
The TGI Fridays in Onalaska closed in September 2019. The The restaurant, located in Pralle Center, opened in March 2001.
Steve Cahalan photo
Fat Porcupine
Brie Thompson, from left, Dustin Thompson, Zoa Ryan, and Peter Beard, opened their “Blade Runner” inspired noodle bar, Fat Porcupine, at 127 S. Fourth St. in early December. The bar closed July 31 due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
Burger Fusion
Burger Fusion closed in downtown La Crosse
Provided photo
Steve Cahalan writes about business news and can be reached at
stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.