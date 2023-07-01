After operating from their mobile coffee trailer since the business began last September, Raymond and Kelsey Anderson opened their new Affogato Lane Coffee Co. shop on June 19 at 28 N. Walnut St. in downtown La Crescent.

It’s in a former barber shop next to Kaddy’s Kafe, and the building’s exterior color changed when it was painted blue on Thursday.

The new coffee shop has inside and outside seating and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday, but that could change soon.

The Andersons will hold a grand opening celebration Saturday, July 15, with drink and food specials “and other fun,” Kelsey said.

The Andersons will continue using their mobile coffee trailer at events such as festivals, farmers markets, parties and receptions.

Since opening their new brick-and-mortar coffee shop, Raymond said, “People come by all the time telling us that this was needed.”

Affogato Lane continues to serve a variety of coffee beverages made with roasted coffee beans from Carlson Roasting Co. in Houston, Minn., and from Bean Juice in La Crosse. And it sells bags of coffee from those two coffee roasters.

Affogato Lane also sells smoothies, Lotus energy drinks, other cold beverages, tea, chocolate-covered espresso beans and affogato – an Italian dessert made by drowning vanilla ice cream in espresso. The Andersons offer two kinds of toppings for affogato – caramel pecan and mocha swirl.

The coffee shop also sells doughnuts from Linda’s Bakery in West Salem on weekdays and from Bloedow Bakery in Winona, Minn., on Saturdays. And it’s begun selling Affogato Lane coffee tumblers and apparel, as well as bagels and soft-serve ice cream. The coffee shop is about to begin selling sandwiches and additional food items, Kelsey said.

For more information, call 507-895-2101 or visit https://affogatolanecoffee.com or Facebook.

The grand opening of Bluebird Bakery & Cafe’s new Onalaska coffee drive-thru will be Wednesday, July 5, at 317 Sand Lake Road. It’s in a former bank drive-thru in the Center 90 shopping center.

It’s an additional location for the Bluebird Bakery & Cafe, which opened in May 2022 at 58 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse.

The new Onalaska drive-thru’s menu includes a variety of coffee and tea beverages, as well as a number of cold drinks and sandwiches and baked goods, said Faith Anderson, Bluebird’s general manager. Customers can walk up or drive up, she said.

The drive-thru’s hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. For more information, visit www.bluebirdbakerycafe.com or Bluebird’s Facebook page.

After nine years, Sunday was the last day for Nutmeg’s Cafe & Bakery at 367 Main St. in downtown Lansing, Iowa.

Patty Manning told me Thursday that she and her daughter, Megan LaPage, are selling their business, building and some equipment to someone who plans to operate a restaurant there.

It was time to sell Nutmeg’s, Manning said. “I’ll get to spend time with my grandkids and maybe will get a part-time job,” she said, and her daughter is looking for a new job.

Manning and LaPage opened Nutmeg’s in June 2014. At that time, Lansing had been without a bakery since the Model Bakery closed in 2001 when its owners retired.

A large amount of equipment will be auctioned at Nutmeg’s on Monday, July 10, starting at 10 a.m. “Cookware and bakeware is a lot of it,” Manning said.

For more information about Nutmeg’s, visit its Facebook page.

