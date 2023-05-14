Owners Daron and Laura Householder opened their second Bennett O’Riley’s on May 3 in the extensively remodeled former Mirage sports bar at 4329 Mormon Coulee Road, on the South Side of La Crosse. The Mirage opened in February 2022 in its new building at 3511 Mormon Coulee Road.

The official name of the Householders’ second, larger location is Bennett O’Riley’s South La Crosse. It also has a bigger menu than the original Bennett O’Riley’s, which remains open at 213 S. Third St. in downtown La Crosse.

The original Bennett O’Riley’s opened in 1994, and Daron and his parents, Dennis and Debbie Householder, bought it in 2016. Daron purchased his parents’ interest in the business in 2021.

“We’re an Irish pub,” Daron said of both locations. “You can have conversation, a friendly staff, a friendly atmosphere that’s inclusive of all ages.”

The downtown Bennett O’Riley’s is known for its homemade pizzas and appetizers, especially chicken wings.

The South Side location has a few new appetizers — such as totchos (fries or tater tots with seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeno peppers, topped with beer cheese sauce), onion rings and chicken sliders.

Also new at the new location are a variety of hamburgers, such as The Irish Pub burger, which comes with an Irish-type thick-cut bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled onions and aioli made with Jameson Irish whiskey. “We also have a Reuben sandwich, Philly-style sandwich, chicken sandwiches, fish sandwich and twisted barbecue sandwich” at the new location, Householder said. And entrees and salads will be added soon.

“I want to be known here as having the best burger in town,” Householder said. The new location also has a full bar.

It opened with hours of 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and Householder said those will expand in the near future. For more information, visit https://bennettorileys.com or Facebook.

Scooter’s Coffee franchisee Northern Grounds LLC will look at other potential sites in La Crosse after the La Crosse Common Council voted Thursday against granting an exception to minimum height standards for a proposed Scooters drive-thru at 224 La Crosse St., near the Hampton Inn & Suites hotel in downtown La Crosse.

The city requires a minimum of two stories for construction of a new building in much of the downtown, including the site where Northern Grounds wanted to build the drive-thru. Northern Grounds said that wasn’t feasible for its proposed drive-thru, so it applied for the exception.

Zach Mueller, a partner in Northern Grounds, told me after Thursday’s council vote that he will work with city officials to find another La Crosse location. “They seem to support us coming to town,” he said. “We’ve been impressed with how friendly city staff and council members have been.”

Meanwhile, Northern Grounds will open its new Scooter’s Coffee coffeehouse and drive-thru on Monday at Hale and Holmen drives in Holmen. Its brand new building has both inside and outside seating.

Hours at the new location at 1410 S. Holmen Drive will be 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Mueller said. “Our grand opening celebration will be on Friday, June 2,” he said.

For more information, call the new Holmen coffeehouse at 608-615-7171 or visit www.scooterscoffee.com.

Northern Grounds opened its first area Scooter’s Coffee — a drive-thru — in June 2022 in Onalaska.

Danny and Noel Koeller have opened Saddle Up Coffee & Ice Cream in Ontario, Wis.

“We will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. until possibly 6 p.m. Sunday with the possibility to expand hours based on demand,” Danny Koeller said. “We are now open doing pop-up events, but will start regular business hours Memorial Day weekend.”

The Koellers’ mobile coffee and ice cream trailer will primarily be parked at 102 Garden St., next to the new community pavilion near the intersection of highways 33 and 131. The mobile shop will be a vendor at each Ontario Market held from 3 to 8 p.m. on the second and fourth Fridays of the month, from May 12 to Sept. 22 at the pavilion.

Saddle Up’s grand opening celebration will be May 27, with live music and outdoor seating.

“We will be offering hot and cold specialty coffee drinks, hand-scooped ice cream, ice cream treats, retail bags of coffee and a few soft drink selections,” Koell said of Saddle Up , which also can be booked for private events.

For updates on weekly hours and additional information, call 608-479-1917 or visit Saddle Up’s Facebook or Instagram pages. A website with online ordering will be launched in June.

