After more than 16 years in business, July 29 will be the last day for Donna’s Daughters gift shop at 207 Central Ave., along Highway 14/61 in downtown Coon Valley.

Karla Lewison, who started the store in December 2006, began a going-out-of-business sale June 29 and said discounts will increase each week.

“It’s time to move on,” Lewison said, adding that her husband, Paul, owns a plumbing business in the same building and is retiring. She plans to increase the number of hours she works at her part-time job at the nearby Valley Fudge & Candy Co.

Lewison named her gift store Donna’s Daughters because her mother’s name is Donna and there were three girls in the family. The store sells such things as home decor, seasonal and vintage items, jewelry and T-shirts. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting people from all over, and seeing them get excited about finding the perfect thing,” Lewison said. For more information, call the store at 608-452-2404 or visit its Facebook page.

Rebecca Mattie recently moved her Honeybee OT occupational therapy practice to Suite 101 at 923 12th Ave. S. in Onalaska. It’s in the same building as Misty’s Dance Unlimited.

“I started Honeybee OT as a mobile therapist in 2021,” Mattie said. “I opened my (current) location in March 2023 and expanded my services and look forward to continuing to grow and become a trusted resource for Coulee Region families.”

Mattie added, “I opened my practice to serve the local community in private practice after starting my career providing occupational therapy in surrounding school districts. My goal is to provide a welcoming play space for children and resources for families to thrive.”

Services she provides include pediatric occupational therapy, craniosacral therapy for all ages, open play for the community, summer enrichment programs and occasional events for the community. Services are by appointment.

Community open play times are offered from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Mondays, 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays and 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Fridays. Families can sign up for those on Honeybee’s website.

“I offer monthly events and people can stay up-to-date on our events by signing up for our email list via the website, or follow us on Facebook,” Mattie said.

For more information, call 608-352-8553 or visit www.honeybeeoccupationaltherapy.com or Facebook.

Jenna Dettmering opened the Twisted Hub on June 19 at 724 Front St., in part of the building that also houses the Bank of Cashton, in downtown Cashton.

Twisted Hub offers meal replacement shakes, energizing and hydrating drinks, protein coffees and protein snacks such as protein bites, cinnamon rolls, cookies and banana bread, all made with Herbalife products. Dettmering is an independent Herbalife distributor and also owns Empower Nutrition in West Salem.

Twisted Hub’s hours are 6 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday. Walk-ins are welcome and customers also can pre-order using Twisted Hub’s app, Dettmering said.

She said her Cashton business is in a commercial kitchen space. “This is a shared community space that is a great location to start up new businesses, as well as a space for community members to rent along with the 724 Market event room connected to the commercial kitchen building,” Dettmering said.

For more information, visit Twisted Hub’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

