Its owners, Xavier Yang and his fiancee, Yer Thao, say they’re pleased with the amount of business that Eau Juicy-La Crosse has received, since the Asian-inspired Cajun seafood boil restaurant opened July 14.

“We’ve learned a lot” about what-area residents like, Yang said at the restaurant at 412 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, where Soula’s Cuisina restaurant closed at the end of June. “We’ve noticed that here, a lot of people like snow crab.”

Yang and Thao operated their first Eau Juicy restaurant in Eau Claire from July 2021 to September 2022, and plan to open another Eau Juicy next spring in nearby Altoona.

Some of the other most popular menu items include head-off shrimp and the Dillybob Special platter — which is 4 to 5 pounds of shrimp, mussels, crawfish and snow crab with four pieces of corn, four potatoes and 12 pieces of sausages, and which can feed two to four people.

Besides seafood, Eau Juicy-La Crosse’s menu includes wings, french fries, egg rolls and add-ons and sides such as corn, potatoes, sausages, sticky rice and sweet rolls. It also includes various sauces. The restaurant also offers catering.

Yang and Thao hope to begin offering beer, wine and cocktails in September, once they get a city liquor license.

The restaurant uses Cajun and Asian spices.

Thao was born in Thailand and came to the United States — initially to Wisconsin Rapids — in 2004. She later moved to Eau Claire, where she met Yang.

Yang, who was born and raised in Eau Claire, attended Viterbo University in La Crosse from 2014 to 2017, where he received a bachelor’s degree in business management. His familiarity with La Crosse was one reason why he and Thao chose the city for their second restaurant location.

The restaurant’s summer hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Thao and Yang plan to expand hours once classes begin this fall at local colleges.

For more information, call 715-492-3575 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

As I mentioned in last week’s column, plans for construction of a new Panda Express restaurant as part of the redevelopment of the former Macy’s department store property at Valley View Mall were reviewed July 21 by the city’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee.

Yesterday, the committee reviewed plans for construction of a Club Car Wash near Panda Express. The car wash also would be part of the redevelopment of the former Macy’s property. The redevelopment involves demolishing the vacant former department store building and constructing some new, smaller buildings there and in some adjacent parking areas.

The Panda Express plans reviewed July 21 showed that the Panda Express would be built between a car wash and a fast-food restaurant. And there also were references to a financial office and a coffee business. Panda Express was the only business identified by name in those documents.

According to a June 7 press release on the Columbia, Mo., car wash company’s website, Club Car Wash has more than 130 locations in 10 states (including Wisconsin) in the central United States. For more information, visit http://clubcarwash.com.

Mike Rude opened his Polite Barber Shop in late June in its new location at 705 State St. in downtown La Crosse, where he also plans to open a barber college.

It’s in the former location of the Family Medical Supply and CPAP Store, which moved last August to 624 King St. The Polite Barber Shop had been at 109 N. Fourth St. since 2018.

The barber shop’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

Rude, who has been a barber for 11 years, chose the Polite name for the barber shop partly because it’s the opposite of his last name. He also owns Rude Barber Shop in Wisconsin Rapids, which he opened last August.

Rude said he moved his La Crosse barber shop to the State Street location because he needed a larger space, partly because he plans to also open the Polite Barber Academy there once he can get state approval. “I hope I can take on my first student by Sept. 1,” he said.

For more information, call the barber shop at 608-385-6050 or visit its Facebook page.

Steve Cahalan can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.