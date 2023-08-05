Darin Jobe and his wife, Ivy, opened their new Great River Cremation funeral home and cremation service about two weeks ago in the former Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes Nelson Chapel at 1007 Caledonia St. on the North Side of La Crosse.

Great River Cremation provides numerous affordable cremation and traditional burial options, Darin Jobe said. He has been a licensed funeral director for 31 years.

The Nelson Chapel ceased daily operations in 2020, Jobe said, and had been used infrequently since then. Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Homes remains in business at 1501 West Ave. S. in La Crosse.

Jobe said he decided about two years ago to open a funeral home and liked the idea of having one on the city’s North Side. Jobe was raised on French Island, graduated from Logan High School in 1984, and he and his family live in Onalaska.

There’s been a funeral industry trend toward more cremations, Jobe said, and he expects to see that with his new business.

“People are kind of gravitating toward a celebration of life” observance for those who have died, Jobe said, and Great River Cremation can arrange those at a number of different venues in the area.

Jobe plans to open a second Great River Cremation location in the next few months, in Onalaska.

For more information, call 608-799-7590 or visit www.greatrivercremation.com or Facebook.

Richelle Brunn, who has managed it since 2017, has purchased the Fantastic Sams hair salon at 2412 State Road in the Village Shopping Center in La Crosse from John and Pam Engebretson.

Brunn has been a hairstylist for more than 20 years and said she plans no major changes in the salon, which moved from Shelby Mall to the Village location in 2018. The salon has five stylists and three receptionists.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. “We’re one of very few salons that are open on Mondays,” Brunn said. “And we’re one of very few salons that are walk-in only where you can get full-service as far as things like color, perms, cuts, everything.”

The salon probably will have a celebration in the next few months to mark the change in ownership, said Brunn, who took first place in the Commercial Texture category in the most recent annual Fantastic Sams Artistic Styling Awards competition.

For more information, call the salon at 608-788-2266 or visit its Facebook page.

Wettstein Brothers Electric at 214 Vine St. in downtown La Crosse is in the process of closing, said owner Andy Wettstein and his wife, Amy.

“We’re focusing on paperwork, collections and liquidation,” Amy said.

The business is closing because Andy has accepted a position with Olson Solar Energy in Onalaska. “I’m essentially co-managing their electrical division, Olson Brothers Electric,” he said. That division does commercial, industrial, solar integration and select residential electrical work, he said.

“It’s a third-generation business,” Andy said of Wettstein Brothers Electric, which traces its history to 1951 and his grandparents, Howard and Marie Wettstein. His brother, Mike, will continue to own and operate Industrial Automation and Engineering in the same downtown building.

For more information about Olson Solar Electric, visit www.olsonsolarenergy.com or its Facebook page.

Packer Fastener, a Green Bay-based threaded fastener and industrial supply distributor, opened a new branch office Tuesday at 2635 Hemstock Ave. in La Crosse.

It sells such things as threaded fasteners, struts, abrasives, industrial safety materials, personal protective equipment and welding supplies. The company has 10 locations serving customers throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and a national sales department for customers throughout the nation.

For more information, call 608-422-4078 or visit www.packerfastener.com.