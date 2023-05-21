Samantha Chavez’s love of crafts has prompted her to open Hammer & Stain Coulee, a do-it-yourself workshop and craft studio at 102 N. Water St. in downtown Sparta.
The new business made its debut April 15. Hammer & Stain is a Florida-based co-op with 115 locations that are all separate and locally owned, Chavez said.
Hammer & Stain Coulee offers public workshops that people can sign up for online, as well as private parties, plus walk-in crafts for people who would like to work on something independently.
Some walk-in-crafts offered at the new Sparta location are craft-a-critter, patch bar, coloring toes or bandanas and ceramics.
Some crafts available for public workshops or private parties include hand crocheting blankets, yard games, make-your-own nail polish, ceramics and wood signs. Of those, hand crocheting blankets has been the most popular, Chavez said.
Hammer & Stain provides the tools, materials and instructor for its customers. It also has some retail items for sale, such as headbands, nail polish and Pinch Me Therapy Dough.
Chavez is a Rhinelander, Wis., native who spent the past decade in the Chicago area. She moved to Sparta with her boyfriend for his job last August.
“I wanted to own my own business,” she said. “And I decided to go the route of crafting because it’s something I’ve always found a lot of joy in.”
Hammer & Stain Coulee posts its hours on its Facebook page, and will have a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24. That event will include a face painter, a food truck and free do-it-yourself crafts.
For more information, call 608-448-6422 or visit www.hammerandstaincoulee.com or Facebook.
A new Access branch office and showroom opened Monday in the former Midwest Off-Road Center location at 65 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse.
It’s one of seven Access locations in Wisconsin and Illinois, selling and servicing mobility and accessibility devices such as stair lifts, porch lifts, wheelchair lifts, home elevators, mobility scooters, wheelchair-accessible vans and elevators for the home and business. The company started in 1994 and is headquartered in Cudahy, Wis.
The new branch serves the Tri-State Area, within an approximately two-hour drive from La Crosse, said branch Manager Jason Pridemore, who has about 20 years of experience in the industry. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at other times by appointment.
Midwest Off-Road Center closed soon after its owner, Greg Gerlach, died last December. Midwest sold off-road vehicle parts and accessories, as well as medical products such as wheelchairs, scooters, lifts and ramps.
“We took over the mobility side of that business,” Pridemore said. For more information, call 608-784-9980 or visit www.allaboutaccess.com.
La Crosse Jazzercise will hold a grand opening celebration from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in its new location in the lower level of the office building at 601 N. Seventh St. that also houses the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce office. It will include refreshments and door prizes.
During the first 45 minutes, those who attend are invited to learn movements used in Jazzercise classes. That will be followed by a free class at 5:30 p.m.
The new facility features an updated space with bathrooms, air conditioning, an elevator and a fresh space to keep belongings in, said Debbie Dahl-Schulz, who owns the local Jazzercise franchise.
For more information, call Dahl-Schultz at 608-397-6884 or visit www.jazzercise.com or La Crosse Jazzercise’s Facebook page.
Bjorn Naturals opened May 5 at its new location at 19871 W. Gale Ave. in downtown Galesville.
It’s in the former location of The Treasure Chest gift shop, which now is above Coulee Boutique at 19865 E. Gale Ave.
Tara Jergenson opened Bjorn Naturals last August at 16935 N. Main St. in Galesville. “It’s much larger,” she said of her new location, which gives her business room to grow.
Jergenson’s store sells a variety of all-natural, organic and eco-friendly products such as elderberry syrup, tinctures, CBD products, salves, grounding mats, bath and beauty products, cleaning products, jewelry and home decor. Many of the products are made by area people, including Jergenson.
The store’s regular hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. “Check Facebook for extended hours,” Jergenson said. For more information, visit www.bjornnaturals.com or Facebook.
Steve Cahalan: La Crosse business stories
Steve Cahalan writes about business news and can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.
Steve Cahalan writes about business news and can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.
