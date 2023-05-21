Spencer Schaller and Tyler Krueger have opened Pizzeria Dolorosa in the former Rivoli Cafe space at 115 N. Fourth St., next to The Rivoli Theatre and Pizzeria in downtown La Crosse.

The new restaurant opened Feb. 21 and serves four kinds of red pies, including a Classic Cheese pizza that customers can order with additional toppings, and the biggest seller so far — Mike’s Hot Honey Pepperoni Pie made with pepperoni, ricotta, Mike’s Hot Honey, basil and Sicilian oregano from Italy. The menu also includes two kinds of white pies, which have a garlic cream sauce rather than a red sauce.

The pizza crusts are made with fermented sourdough, which in turn is made with a mixture of flours from the United States and Italy.

Within a few weeks, Pizzeria Dolorosa also will begin offering two kinds of sandwiches — Philly cheesesteak and cold cut — made with bread baked at the restaurant the same day, as well as Caesar and chopped salads.

The restaurant also serves beer, wine and soft drinks.

Schaller and Krueger have worked in area restaurants for many years and became friends when both worked at The Charmant Hotel’s restaurant, where Schaller was executive chef. He later was executive chef at the Restore Public House restaurant, where Krueger also worked.

“We work together well,” Krueger said of his and Schaller’s decision to open their own restaurant.

“We’re trying to make the best pizzas that we can possibly make,” Schaller said, adding that the restaurant uses quality ingredients to make its pizzas, which he described as artisanal New York-style. Its pizza oven was imported from Italy.

Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. Pizza also is available by the slice at lunchtime, from 10:30 a.m. to around 2 p.m. Customers can dine in or pick up pizza to go. There are no plans to offer delivery service for now.

For more information, call 608-519-1836 or visit www.pizzeriadolorosa.com or Instagram. The restaurant’s menu is posted on its website, and online ordering is available there. The eatery also can be booked for private events.

Sue Hackett opened her new Brick Sip Haus wine, bourbon and beer bar on Feb. 25 in the former Vino Anjo wine bar location at 800 Superior Ave. in downtown Tomah. Vino Anjo closed in December.

“I am the sole owner and my loving husband (Blaine Hackett) is helping me a lot,” Hackett said. “My sister, one of my kids and several friends have been helping me, too.”

Hackett and her husband recently moved to the area from the Twin Cities area. “Blaine grew up here and always wanted to come back to the area,” she said.

The new business offers small plates, charcuterie boards, pizza, wine, bourbon, beer and specialty drinks such as the Blainedog Old Fashioned.

“Brick Sip Haus uses seasonal and locally sourced food ingredients, wines and bourbons as much as possible,” Hackett said. “We have quite a few wines and bourbons from local distilleries.” Her business also offers live music. And it can be booked for events such as wedding receptions and business meetings.

Regular business hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 3 to 11 p.m. Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday. A grand opening celebration will be from 1 to 11 p.m. April 1.

For more information, call 651-303-3454 or visit http://bricksiphaus.com or Facebook.

Occupational therapist and certified lactation counselor Laura Kish has opened Wonderland Therapy LLC, In Suite H at 1800 Jackson St., in the Jackson Plaza shopping center in La Crosse.

Kish said that location opened last July, but that Wonderland formed in 2019. “Prior to having a physical location, Wonderland Therapy provided occupational therapy services in clients’ homes and community locations, and also provided enrichment programs at various locations such as parks and other businesses,” she said. It has always serviced the greater La Crosse area, she said.

Wonderland provides occupational therapy to clients ages birth to 21, Kish said. “I currently offer occupational therapy, feeding therapy and lactation support as therapeutic services,” she said. “My hope is to offer other pediatric therapy services in the future.”

Wonderland offers individual occupational therapy services, enrichment programs and open play in its play center. The play center also can be rented for parties and private events.

Kish said Wonderland takes a “strengths-based” approach to therapy, using a child’s strengths and interests to motivate and encourage them. “It is a neurodiversity-affirming practice,” she said. “You can find specialized treatment for infant feeding and development, toddler and child feeding, sensory processing, motor skills, attention and executive function, emotional regulation skills, handwriting and other developmental areas” at Wonderland.

For more information, call 608-571-5417 or visit www.wonderlandtherapy.org or Wonderland’s Facebook and Instagram pages.