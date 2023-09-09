Kelly and Wendy Vaughn have opened the Highland Ridge Market, a specialty grocery store, in one of two adjacent downtown Bangor buildings that they bought in November 2021 and extensively renovated.

They opened the Highland Ridge Market on Aug. 12 at 1531 Commercial St., in the same building where they plan to open the Wales Mill Pub and Bistro – probably within the next two months. They opened their Rural Sophisticate & Co. home decor and gift store last November in the other building, at 1535 Commercial St.

“Business has been phenomenal” at the Highland Ridge Market, Kelly Vaughn said. “It’s gone super well. We’re getting (customers) mostly from Bangor, of course, but we’re also getting a lot of people from the La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen and Sparta areas.”

The specialty grocery store sells such things as artisan cheeses; artisan meats; appetizers; snacks; take-and-bake pies, cookie dough and bread dough; frozen soups; honey; maple syrup; coffee; tea; large varieties of olive oil and balsamic vinegar; barbecue sauces; glazes; past and gluten-free foods. The store also has several flavors of Frostie soda pop.

“We have freshly baked cinnamon rolls every morning,” Vaughn said. Other ready-to-eat foods available at the store include two kinds of soup each day, artisan breads, croissants with various fillings, sandwiches, both hot and cold coffee beverages, and teas.

Highland Ridge Market’s regular hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Check the market’s Facebook page for any deviations.

Vaughn said he and his wife plan to hold a grand opening celebration for all three businesses after the pub and bistro opens.

For more information about the market, call 608-461-9721 or visit its Facebook or Instagram pages.

Sept. 3 was the last day for the Sugar Shack ice cream and candy shop that was opened in July 2020 by the Ed and Karin O’Brien family, in the family’s Old Town Center retail/restaurant/office development at 208 S. Holmen Drive in Holmen.

Ed O’Brien told me that his family has rented that space to a tenant. He declined to name the new tenant, saying he wants to allow the tenant to make that announcement.

“We loved having the Sugar Shack in Old Town Center,” O’Brien said, adding that “although it was only seasonal, we enjoyed every minute of it.

“As we all know, finding help these days is very rough and with school starting up, we had no one to work the (ice cream) parlor,” O’Brien said. “Additionally, we had several interested people asking if we had any space in Old Town Center, and it just made sense to close the Sugar Shack and rent the space out year-round. We will certainly miss all the kids and their families, but we have to be practical.”

Looking forward, he said, “The O’Brien family has several things in the mix. We are looking at a new commercial development here in Holmen and are looking for some interested parties so we can build to suit. We do have a few inquiries, including restaurants and other commercial businesses, as well as residential condos or apartments.”

Matt Mahlum of La Crosse has purchased Tom’s Tent Rentals, which rents tents, tables, chairs and lights that can be hung in the tents. Customers rent those items for such things as fairs, festivals, graduation and other kinds of parties, and corporate events.

“We plan to expand our offerings in the future,” said Mahlum, who bought the business from Todd Smith in April. Mahlum is the third owner of the business, which was started by Tom Svec.

“I just wanted to offer a better opportunity for my family and to set an example for my kids,” Mahlum said of buying the business. “And I also wanted to continue offering the exceptional service that the previous owners have offered,” he said, adding that the business is more than 50 years old.

For more information, call 608-788-6607. Mahlum soon will revamp Tom’s Tent Rentals’ social media sites.

Kallie Bagnell opened Cali Glow tanning salon on Sept. 1 at 200 Swiggum Road in Westby.

Cali Glow offers tanning with stand up, sit down, instant and Level 2 UV tanning beds and also offers spray tanning. “And we sell tanning products, teeth whiteners, lotions and other personal care products,” Bagnell said. Walk-ins and appointments are both welcome, she said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Cali Glow’s grand opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 2.

For more information, call or text 608-618-2969 or visit https://caliglow.glossgenius.com or the salon’s Facebook page.

A major remodeling has been completed at the Walmart supercenter at 4622 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse, where a ribbon cutting and celebration with customers and community leaders was held Sept. 1.

Walmart officials said several improvements were made to help customers save time and provide a better shopping experience, including an expanded online grocery pickup in a more convenient location, a new grab and go section in the grocery area, increased number of self-checkout lanes, updated flooring and remodeled restrooms.

The store presented donations of $2,000 each to WisCorps, Rotary Lights, Children’s Miracle Network and Steppin’ Out in Pink; $2,500 to the La Crosse Salvation Army and $800 each to The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection and to the Boy Scouts.