Downtown Sparta now has two Japanese restaurants, with this week’s opening of Kazoku Bistro in the former The Villa Pizzeria and Restaurant location at 140 N. Water St. The Villa closed in March.

Matsumoto Ramen House, a Japanese ramen restaurant, opened nearby last July, at 106 N. Water St.

Kazoku Bistro opened Monday and is owned by A.J. and Tawnya Jewell and their friends Anthony and Abby Scholze.

A.J. had operated A.J.’s Sushi Cafe for about two years inside the J-Mart Japanese/Asian Grocery store at 229 N. Black River St. in Sparta, which his brother Brian Jewell owns. The two brothers lived in Japan as children and their parents, Raymond and Chizuko Jewell, now live in Sparta. Raymond had been stationed at a U.S. Navy base in Japan, where he met Chizuko, who is Japanese.

A.J. has been a chef since 1988, mostly in Florida. He said he will continue to make some grab-and-go type items such as sushi rolls for his brother’s grocery store.

“I’ve been trying for about a year and a half to find a location that would be best for what I wanted to do,” A.J. said of the new full-service restaurant. “I needed a full kitchen to be able to expand the menu and do the cooking that would be necessary.”

Kazoku Bistro (“kazoku” means “family” in Japanese) has an extensive menu with such things as hibachi meals, sushi rolls, ramen and beef bowls, and desserts such as tempura ice cream, matcha creme brulee and dessert rolls. A.J. said the restaurant will use locally produced ingredients as much as possible.

The new restaurant has a bar, main dining room and tea room with Japanese decor. It also has many kinds of tea, as well as Japanese beer, wine and liquors, and Wisconsin craft beers.

A grand-opening celebration is planned for sometime in mid-July, Anthony Scholze said.

The bistro’s hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It eventually will be open on Sundays as well.

For more information, call 608-487-9696 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

*** June 8 was the Black Forest Bistro‘s last day open in Valley View Mall.

But owner Susan Grosz told me that she hopes to reopen the restaurant somewhere else sometime in the future. That’s why the closing is only temporary, she said.

Grosz, who was born and raised in Germany, opened the bistro featuring German cuisine in November 2020 in the former Burger Fusion Co. restaurant in the food court at the mall.

“There is not enough business for us in the mall to cover our overhead/expenses,” Grosz said in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“I’m open to all options,” she told me, which could include such things as working as a personal chef, baker or cake decorator for the time being. “We’re open to catering,” she said, and she plans to make bread for sale at various locations.

For more information, call or text Grosz at 608-518-8310 or visit the bistro’s Facebook page.

***

Meanwhile, the Gloria Jean’s Coffees store in Valley View Mall will close at the end of June after 30 years, because its lease is up and its owner is retiring, according to a sign posted outside the store.

“It’s time to retire,” store owner Al Miner told me last week. June 30 tentatively will be his last day of operating the store.

Miner said he has owned the local Gloria Jean’s store for about 10 years, and has worked there for about 12 years. He encourages anyone who has a Gloria Jean’s gift card to use it before the end of the month.

***

Samantha Berger and Francisco Cruz opened Premium Cuts Barbershop on June 6 in Suite 104 at 205 Green St. along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska. It’s in the same building as the Fehr Law Office.

“We specialize in fades, shaves, hot towels, beard trims, haircut art designs, eyebrow waxing and scalp treatments,” said Berger, who likes to be known as Sam B in the barbershop. “We do walk-ins and appointments,” she said.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call Berger at 608-881-2783 or Cruz at 608-797-0626 or visit the barbershop’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

***

Chris Randles of the town of Onalaska, Darin Topel of the town of Shelby and former Holmen resident Matthew Isbell of Bella Vista, Ark., have started KayoeSUP, which Randles says specializes in providing guided river tours, lessons and rentals on inflatable paddleboards.

It operates from the La Crosse and Bella Vista areas and is a veteran-owned and operated business, Randles said.

“We strive to provide the best instruction and experience possible,” he said. “With our fleet of inflatable paddleboards, we can come to where you want to paddle. Work outings and youth programming are available.”

For more information, call 833-723-5426 or visit www.kayoesup.com or Facebook.