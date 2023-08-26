Dani Peterslie and her sister, Azia Thelemann, have opened the Keeper Goods Co. boutique in the renovated former Masonic Temple building at 330 Main St. in downtown Onalaska.

They describe the store, which opened Aug. 15, as a Midwestern-inspired lifestyle boutique. It mostly sells women’s apparel, jewelry and accessories, but it also has children’s games and books and there are plans to add a small men’s section and more clothing that both men and women might wear.

Keeper Goods also has home goods and bath and body products, some of which are made in the area.

Peterslie and Thelemann also own the Drift Mercantile Co. local gifts and dry goods shop at 211 Pearl St. in downtown La Crosse and have major roles in other shops on that block that have been operated by their parents, T.J. and Michelle Peterslie. Scout Mayer manages both Drift Mercantile and Keeper Goods.

The two sisters and their parents bought the Onalaska building in the spring of 2022 and extensively renovated it, Dani Peterslie said. The building was constructed in 1882, according to Wisconsin Historical Society records.

“We had originally planned to open (Keeper Goods) in downtown La Crosse,” Thelemann said. “We incorporated even before COVID. We ended up not finding (an available downtown La Crosse building) that felt right.” As for merchandise, she said, “We’re focusing on things that seem to be higher quality but also have an affordable kind of Midwest price point.”

The store’s grand opening celebration will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, with in-store specials, a giveaway and Pearl Ice Cream while it lasts.

Regular hours at Keeper Goods are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday. Customers also can buy merchandise online at www.keepergoods.com.

For more information, call the store at 608-790-9494 or visit its website or Facebook page.

The La Crosse/Onalaska area soon will have a second Bath & Body Works store.

The Skechers shoe store at 9402 State Road 16, between Target and Kohls in the Pralle Center in Onalaska, is about to be remodeled into a Bath & Body Works store that’s expected to open this fall. And the Bath & Body Works store in Valley View Mall in La Crosse will remain open even after the new Onalaska store opens, said Emmy Beach, a spokeswoman for the chain, which is based in Columbus, Ohio.

“The Pralle Center location at 9402 Highway 16 is projected to open in late fall,” Beach said.

Bath & Body Works describes itself on its website as a global leader in personal care and home fragrance products. It has more than 1,800 company-operated locations in the United State and Canada and more than 435 international franchised locations.

The Skechers store opened in August 2021. The shoe store is closing at the end of August and “The lease has expired,” Jennifer Clay, a spokeswoman at Skechers’ corporate office in the Los Angeles suburb of Manhattan Beach, Calif., told me Wednesday. “At this time, we don’t have plans for another store in this area that I know of, but the company is always looking for opportunities,” she said.onl

On Friday morning, I saw the large Skechers sign on the exterior of the Onalaska store being removed, and I saw that store was no longer on the company’s online listing of Wisconsin stores.

Julie and Tyrell Gebczyk opened their new Sassy Girl Aroma store on Aug. 15 at 1102 Superior Ave. in downtown Tomah. They’ve been selling their products online since 2010.

Sassy Girl Aroma sells wax melts, perfumes and warmers. The new store has a perfume bar where people can design their own perfume. Candles will be coming soon.

Highly scented wax melts made by Sassy Girl Aroma have been sold to customers around the world, such as people in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Canada and Japan.

The Gebczyks, who live near Tomah, said hours at their new store are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

“It’s been a dream of mine to own my own brick and mortar” store, Julie Gebczyk said.

For more information, call 608-567-0043 or visit www.sassygirlaroma.com or Facebook.