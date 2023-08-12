Ignacio Morales of La Crosse, who owns Las Margaritas Restaurant & Cantina in La Crosse, has opened his second Sparta restaurant.

Morales opened La Herradura Restaurant on July 4 in the former Sparta Steak House at 701 Industrial Drive in Sparta. He bought the property after Rick and Emily Dickenson closed their steak house in May and retired.

Morales also operates La Banvanera Restaurant & Cantina, which he opened in June 2020 in the travel center along Hwy. 16, just off Sparta’s easternmost Interstate 90 exit. He and two of his brothers own Acapulco Restaurant & Cantina in Prairie du Chien.

Morales told me that his two Sparta restaurants have somewhat different menus even though both serve Mexican and American cuisine and have a someone different customer base. La Banvanera draws many customers who are traveling on Interstate 90, while La Herradura has a more local clientele.

Some of La Herradura’s most popular menu items are steaks, seafood and Mexican entrees, Morales said. “We have a full bar,” he said.

Morales remodeled the building, whose interior decor includes paintings of Mexican scenes.

The new restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 608-269-6300 or visit www.laherradurarestaurantwi.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Owners Holli Burch and her sister, Erika Helgerson, opened their Coulee Scrubs store on Monday in its new, larger location — the former Clothes Mentor store in Suite A at 1226 Crossing Meadows Drive, in the Crossing Meadows Shopping Center in Onalaska. The Clothes Mentor women’s resale fashion store closed on July 28.

Burch and Helgerson opened Coulee Scrubs in August 2020 in Suite C of the same building, and their new location has twice as much retail space. “We were busting at the seams,” Burch said of the reason for the move.

A re-grand opening celebration will be held Thursday and Friday, Aug. 17-18, with sales and giveaways. “Compression socks will be on sale and that is rare,” Burch said. “We are excited because we could dedicate a whole wall to compression socks at our new location. They aren’t just for health care staff, but anyone on their feet or people who sit all day or travel. We have a lot of elderly that also come in. We would like to stress that the store isn’t just for health care workers” and anyone can buy its merchandise.

Coulee Scrubs also sells such things as scrubs (the sanitary clothing worn by health care workers), scrub caps, orthotic shoes, stethoscopes, bags and novelty items such as coffee mugs and T-shirts.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Coulee Scrubs also sells products on its websites, www.couleescrubs.com and www.couleescrubstore.com, and at its mobile store, which travels to facilities where it sets up inside. For more information, call 608-783-5000 or visit Coulee Scrubs’ websites or Facebook page.

Kristyn Taggart will hold an open house from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at her new HDK EcoFriendly Specialty Salon at 2025 Denton St., near Longfellow Middle School in La Crosse.

Taggart opened the salon in June in the former Lord & Lady Styling Salon, which Donna Cota operated for many years before selling it to Taggart in April. “We did a full remodel” before opening the salon under the new name, Taggart said. She and Cota are both hair stylists, and Taggart said that Cota will continue to cut hair at the salon through next April.

Taggart has been a hair stylist for nearly 11 years. This is the first time she’s owned her own salon. The HDK in the salon’s name stands for “hair dressed by Kristyn.”

“I focus really hard on trying to be eco-friendly,” Taggart said. “That means my color, my products are as clean as I can find right now.” She plans to look into installing solar panels and recycling the salon’s waste.

For more information, call the salon at 608-782-5881 or visit its Facebook page. The salon soon will have a website.

AMS is the new name of the business formerly known as Advanced Multimedia Solutions, whose corporate office is at 2908 Airport Road in La Crosse.

The company was established in 2007. “Our rebranding isn’t just about changing our name and logo — it reflects our evolution as a company dedicated to simplifying technology for our clients,” said Bryan Werner, AMS president and CEO.

AMS provides design, sales, engineering, installation, commissioning, support and training for audio/video and technology needs. For more information, call 608-783-0949 or visit www.AMSAudioVideo.com or Facebook.

The MAAD Alley bowling alley at 114 Bissen St. in Caledonia, Minnesota, will be open from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, for people to claim their bowling balls and get their gift certificate and locker reimbursements.

MAAD Alley, which opened in September 2016 in the former Starlite Bowling Alley, announced July 13 on its Facebook page that “after careful consideration, we have decided to close our doors.” For more information, visit its Facebook page.