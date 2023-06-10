The end is near for a rural Cashton business.

On May 1, as it was beginning its 30th year, Kathy Kuderer announced on the Village Shops at Down a Country Road’s Facebook page that she and her husband, Chuck, are retiring and will close at the end of the 2023 season.

The Village Shops at 12651 Hwy. 33 consists of six gift shops, painted in bright colors and clustered in a garden setting on the Kuderers’ small farm. Most of the buildings were constructed by area Amish, and are stocked with merchandise made by the Amish, such as furniture, candy, jams, jellies, noodles, maple syrup, honey, rugs, baskets, wooden bowls and cutting boards. The Village Shops also have merchandise made by other area artisans, and gift items.

“It’s just time to retire,” said Kathy, who runs the business with help from Chuck. “We’ve been blessed beyond measure to be able to have the business for 30 years.” She estimated the shops draw 15,000 to 20,000 people per year. They’ve typically been open from May through October.

Down a Country Road also has offered tours that took people to visit Amish farms and businesses and see what they had for sale. Kathy discontinued doing individual family car tours in 2020 with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but still serves as a guide on motorcoach tours that contact her.

The Village Shops will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday through July. In August, the shops could have limited hours or might be closed for a while as the Kuderers prepare for liquidation sales planned for September and October. Kathy plans on having an annual barnyard vintage sale on Sept. 1, 2 and 4, and said the business will have its 30th anniversary celebration and Fall Harvest Festival on Oct. 7.

“After Oct. 7, we’ll play it by ear and see what happens,” Kathy said. “We do anticipate being open the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving” because it will be opening weekend for a Christmas tree grower who will sell trees at the Village Shops. “We will have something going on here (that weekend), but I don’t know what,” Kathy said.

Kathy said she and her husband plan to sell most of the shop buildings. “But we’re not putting them up for sale until after Sept. 1, because we’re kind of holding out hope for someone to come forward who might be the right person with the right location” to acquire the business and buildings and move them off the Kuderer farm, she said.

For more information, call 608-654-5318 or visit www.downacountryroad.com or Facebook.

Gold Heart Tattoo opened May 10 at its new location, the former Hack’s Vintage shop at 1131 Caledonia St. on the North Side of La Crosse.

The tattoo business is owned by Missy Hoch, who started it in 2018 at 1230 Caledonia St. She had been leasing that space before buying her current building in February.

“I like having the parking lot and the green space in back” at the new location, Hoch told me last week. With those two things available, she said, “We’ll do more seasonal outdoor events and we’ll probably do some makers’ markets.” She also likes owning her own building.

Hoch is one of four tattoo artists at Gold Heart Tattoo. All four have their own artwork on display on the building’s interior walls.

“We’re open by appointment, but our hours are generally 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,” Hoch said. Gold Heart Tattoo will hold a grand opening celebration July 15.

For more information, call 608-881-8777 or visit www.goldhearttattoo.com or Facebook.

Lyle Schaller has started Olde Style Catering LLC, which operates from the shared commercial kitchen in the Coulee Region Business Center at 1100 Kane St. in La Crosse.

The business began in December, said Schaller, who owns and operates it with support from his wife, Kelly Hauser Schaller. “Specialties include beef tips in gravy, baked chicken and pork loin with balsamic glaze,” he said. “I also offer breakfast items.”

Customers of the full-service catering business range from small groups to large events in La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties. “I have worked for 20 years in the food service industry with stints as head chef/kitchen manager in several area establishments,” Schaller said. “I also was food service director for the Cashton School District for eight years. I catered out of those various establishments throughout the years.

“We provide made-from-scratch items at a competitive price and can tailor a menu to suit the client’s individual needs,” Schaller said. For more information, call 608-487-2911 or visit Olde Style Catering’s Facebook page.