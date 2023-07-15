The Angie and Tim Werner family of Mindoro has opened Werner’s HD Drive-In at 612 N. Main St. in Holmen, 70 years after it began as an A&W drive-in.

The HD Drive-In opened in May 2020 in what had previously been Kate’s North and before that The Frosty Mug. According to Tribune files, it opened in 1953 as an A&W drive-in.

The HD Drive-in’s owners are very busy with other businesses they own, Angie Werner said, so they’d advertised the drive-in for rent for this season. In May, she said, “I saw the ‘for rent’ signs and thought it was really sad that nobody was going to open this place for the summer. We’ve always talked about doing some kind of restaurant. This seemed like a perfect opportunity.”

So the Werners decided to lease the building and take over the drive-in business.

Angie also sells non-toxic cleaning products as an independent Norwex consultant and has about 25 years of experience working in restaurants and bars. Tim trims trees for Zielies Tree Service, which provides vegetation management services to utility companies. The Werners’ son, Ryker, and daughters, Mackenzie and Brielle, also, are among the approximately 30 people who work at the drive-in.

“It’s gone better than we had ever imagined,” Angie said of the drive-in’s business volume. The family uses its own recipes, and some of the most popular menu items have been hamburgers (using meat that’s never frozen and what Angie calls “a secret seasoning”), chili dogs and chicken strips.

The Werners also have continued the Mudd Cup ice cream treat that HD Drive-In and The Frosty Mug were known for. Sort of a super sundae, it’s made with chocolate ice cream, cookie chunks, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, chocolate syrup and whipped cream with a cherry on top. It can be ordered with or without nuts.

“We decided to go with good, quality food,” Angie said. “For example, the mushrooms are fresh, not canned. And we actually lowered all of the prices. We wanted to make it affordable for families.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call 608-399-1356 or visit the drive-in’s Facebook page.

Auto Color & Supply of La Crosse opened June 26 in its new location at 1521 Caledonia St. on the North Side of La Crosse, owner James Kremenski said.

The business moved there from 2919 East Ave. S., on the city’s South Side.

Kremenski bought the Caledonia Street building from Berger Plumbing LLC, which has moved to 1132 Caledonia St.

Auto Color & Supply sells automotive paint and related supplies such as sandpaper, Kremenski said. Its products are used to paint such things as cars, trucks, tractors, airplanes and motorcycles.

Sales to body shops account for much of the firm’s business, but it is open to the public.

Kremenski said his father, Leon Kremenski, started the business in 1969. It’s always been in La Crosse.

Store hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment on Saturday. Kremenski plans to hold an open house soon.

For more information, call the store at 608-788-3519 or visit its Facebook page.

A new Starbucks coffee store opened June 16 at 630 S. Black River St., just south of the McDonald’s restaurant in Sparta.

The Starbucks was constructed at the former site of a Kwik Trip convenience store that was razed because Kwik Trip decided to build its current store at 1014 S. Black River St.

For more information about the new store, visit https://app.starbucks.com/store-locator?map=43.885122,-90.619544,8z.