Construction of a new Panda Express restaurant is slated as part of the redevelopment of the former Macy’s department store property at Valley View Mall in La Crosse.

Meanwhile, a new Crumbl Cookies store in Onalaska is expected to open sometime during the upcoming Christmas holiday season.

Plans for the new Panda Express Chinese restaurant were reviewed Friday by the city of La Crosse’s Commercial/Multi-Family Design Review Committee. The plans show that the overall redevelopment project involves demolishing the former Macy’s building and constructing some new, smaller buildings there and in some adjacent parking areas.

There are references in the Panda Express site plan to a proposed fast-food restaurant just south of Panda Express and a proposed car wash just north of Panda Express. There also are references to a financial office and a coffee business. But Panda Express is the only business identified by name on the document.

A Panda Express operated in the mall’s food court from 2001 until 2012.

Onalaska 9016 LLC, an Illinois corporation, bought the former Macy’s property last December for $2.6 million and confirmed to me in February that it plans to redevelop the property.

An Onalaska 9016 spokesman told me after Friday’s committee meeting that the corporation isn’t ready to publicly announce details about the redevelopment project.

“We are still in the planning stages, and it’s too early to discuss our plans,” said Andrew Goodman, one of Onalaska 9016’s managers. “We will be happy to share them with you once they are more solidified.”

A Panda Express spokesperson didn’t respond to my inquiry earlier this week as to when the restaurant will be built and when it will open.

The Macy’s store in the mall closed in 2017. The building later was occupied by a Herberger’s department store, which closed in 2018.

nnn

Look for the new Crumbl Cookies store in Onalaska to open sometime during the upcoming Christmas holiday season, one of its owners told me last week.

“We will start hiring in October,” said Connie Young, who will own the gourmet cookie store at 9417 Hwy. 16 with her husband, Rory, and their friend, Karen “Frenchy” French. The Crumbl Cookies franchisees opened their first store on March 31 in Hudson and their second one on May 5 in Eau Claire.

The Onalaska store, between Shopko Optical and the Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant, will be their third location. Information about jobs at Crumbl Cookies stores is available on the chain’s website.

The new Onalaska store will have about 60 employees, Young said. Customers will be able to choose from six varieties of cookies, and the menu will change each week, she said. “We have an open kitchen concept,” she said, so customers can watch the cookies being made.

“We make everything on site and from scratch,” French said.

The Youngs live in Hudson, and French lives in both Florida and Alaska. “Connie and Rory came to my bed and breakfast in Alaska 20 years ago, and we’ve been friends ever since,” French said.

“We’ve had an amazing reception from both communities,” Young said of the Hudson and Eau Claire stores. “We have had people from the La Crosse area visiting both stores, asking about when Onalaska is going to open. So we know they are excited about it.”

For more information, visit Crumbl Cookies’ website.

nnn

Reed Music Studios at 2845 Midwest Drive in Onalaska will open a second location at 1285 Rudy St. on July 31, co-owner David Reed said this week.

“We have current enrollment of over 500 students and our expansion will allow us to approach 700 students,” Reed said. “Our current location will remain open.

“We are opening the Rudy Street location to expand our instructor and student base, as well as offering instruction in multiple instruments and expanding performance opportunities for our students,” Reed said. With the expansion we will be able to serve those students on our waiting list and will have a teaching staff approaching 30 instructors.”

Reed started the business in 1987 and now owns it with Rita Schuman. “Rita has been co-owner for over 25 years, and she runs the business operations for the studio,” he said.

For more information, call 608-783-6382 or visit www.reedmusicstudios.com or Facebook.

nnn

Caravel Autism Health opened a children’s autism therapy clinic at 3936 Circle Drive in Holmen in March, and hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday to celebrate its grand opening.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Caravel has clinics in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Washington and Idaho.

Caravel says it specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy, which uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills, including communication and social skills. Children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support and counseling.

“Our new clinic allows us to expand high-quality ABA services to the La Crosse community and provide the resources for children to reach their greatest potential,” said Stephany Stordahl, clinic director.

The clinic’s hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 608-470-6434 or visit https://caravelautism.com or the clinic’s Facebook page.

