Beau and Jeanette Burlingame will open their new Sparta Soda Works craft soda brewing business and eatery on Saturday, June 10, in the former police station at 121 E. Oak St. in downtown Sparta.
Sparta Soda Works will make small batches of craft soda pop using real fruit.
“And we’ll have a tasting room featuring a full menu inspired by traditional European comfort foods,” Jeanette said. “European sausages, schnitzels, different things like that. The menu will be made from locally sourced foods whenever possible, so we’re really excited to support the local food economy. And we’ll have a full bar featuring some pretty unique cocktails.”
Other beverages will include beer and wine. “All of our tap beers will be European imports,” Beau said.
In about a year, Sparta Soda Works also will begin making bitters for use in cocktails and cooking food.
The Cash Box Kings blues band from Chicago will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. (there’s a $20 cover charge) at Saturday’s grand opening celebration.
Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The Burlingames plan to begin opening on Sundays sometime in July, for brunch and dinner.
Sparta Soda Works has 26 employees, including head chef Nathaniel Mayer. And it has inside and outside seating.
The Burlingames, who also own the Beer Shop tap room at 200 W. Wisconsin St. in Sparta, bought the former police station building from the city in 2022 and have been remodeling it. The second floor of the two-story building is expected to be ready for short-term vacation rentals by December.
For more information, visit www.spartasodaworks.com or Facebook.
Look for a Compeer Financial office to open next spring at 207 Marcou Road in Onalaska, in a building that’s under construction near an Associated Bank branch and across Highway 16 from Woodman’s Food Market.
The new Onalaska office will replace three current Compeer Financial office locations in Arcadia, Sparta and Viroqua. About 35 team members will relocate from the three offices to the new Onalaska building, said Dan Crary, regional vice president of ag lending and insurance.
Compeer Financial is based in Sun Prairie, Wis. It’s a member-owned cooperative, and is the third-largest cooperative in the Farm Credit System. The system’s loans and related financial services support farmers and ranchers, farmer-owned cooperatives and other agribusinesses, rural homebuyers and companies that export U.S. agricultural products around the world.
The decision to open a new office in Onalaska was in response to existing building conditions and the current needs of clients and team members, Crary said.
“We chose Onalaska for our new office because it’s within reasonable distance from our existing locations, easily accessible by major roadways, has amenities that make it convenient to complete additional errands while visiting our office, and is favorable in terms of recruiting candidates for open positions,” he said.
For more information, visit www.compeer.com or Facebook.
Garrick and Kassi Olerud purchased the Westby House bed and breakfast at 200 W. State St. in Westby in February, and are operating it as a five-bedroom vacation rental with a full kitchen.
“Also, there will be a space connected that will be available for community rental for smaller parties, such as bridal showers, baby showers or birthday parties,” Garrick said. “Additionally, there is a commercial kitchen in the building that we will eventually use for making baked goods for our other business, the Daily Brew Co. coffee shop in Westby. There are also two guest houses adjacent to the Westby House that are now vacation rentals as well.”
There are no plans to operate a restaurant in the house, Garrick said.
The house was built in the early 1890s and three major expansions were completed by 1907. The Oleruds graduated from Westby High School “and are excited to be a part of continuing the history of the Westby House,” Garrick said.
For more information, visit www.westbyhouse.com.
Maddie Loyd of La Crosse has started Maddie Day’s, which she runs with the help of her father, Christopher Loyd.
She makes candles and wax melts, which she sells along with her father’s pallet creations, as well as tomatoes and cement bird baths, at area craft shows and farmers markets, including the farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays near Festival Foods in Onalaska.
“At 15, Maddie makes soy candles and wax melts to pay for her dance classes,” Christopher said. For more information, call 608-397-7084 or visit the Maddie Day’s Facebook page.
Revive Wellness Spa at 129 S. Sixth St. in downtown La Crosse will hold a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, with tours, hourly prizes, food, refreshments and more.
The new business is owned by Edward Hodges, Mandy Rudolph and Jordan Rudolph. They describe it as a wellness and recovery spa, with services that help people recharge and unplug from the stresses and demands of everyday life as well as help athletes recover faster and optimize performance.
Some of its services include a Somadome meditation pod, Normatec compression, red light therapy, infrared sauna with shower, red light body wrap (the most popular service so far) and float tank.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The owners plan to expand hours as soon as the rest of their staff is fully trained.
For more information, call 608-519-1919 or visit https://revivelacrosse.com or Facebook.
Steve Cahalan writes about business news and can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.
