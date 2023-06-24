 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: The Groovy Grind opens in downtown Galesville

  • 0

A recent flurry of new women-owned businesses in downtown Galesville continued this week with Thursday’s opening of The Groovy Grind cafe at 19873 W. Gale Ave.

Carley Green-Easterday owns the new cafe, in the former location of Jungle Juice, a smoothie, boba tea and hot tea bar that closed in May.

Green-Easterday also owns the Green Girl Co., which started in 2020 and provides a full bartending service (as well as glassware rental and party planning) for parties and other events from a cocktail camper -- a 1964 Trailblazer camper.

The Groovy Grind serves “all things coffee, smoothies and sandwiches,” Green-Easterday explained in a post on the cafe’s Facebook page.

“We do sandwiches, scones, cookies, things like that, and not just coffee” she said in an interview Tuesday. The Groovy Grind will always have a sandwich with meat, a vegetarian sandwich and a breakfast sandwich. Vegan cheese and gluten-free items also are available.

People are also reading…

Besides a variety of coffee drinks and smoothies, beverages include such things as cold “refreshers” drinks and soda pop, and Green-Easterday hopes to be brewing her own kombucha tea by late summer. She uses Wonderstate Coffee from Viroqua and her cafe also sells bags of Wonderstate Coffee, as well as such things as coffee accessories, mugs, cocktail kits, earrings, charcuterie boards and other handcrafted products.

Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call the cafe at 608-863-8186 or visit www.thegroovygrindcafe.square.site (which Green-Easterday hoped would be operating by this weekend) or the cafe’s Facebook page. For more information about Green Girl Co., call Green-Easterday at 715-419-3640.

After operating her full-service travel agency from her rural Blair home for two years, Lisa Bourget opened her Quiet Meadow Travel office on June 6 at 16935 N. Main St. in downtown Galesville.

It’s in part of a building that houses a State Farm Insurance agency, and is across the street from the Express Mart convenience store/gas station.

Summer walk-in hours at the travel agency’s downtown office are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and at other times by appointment. Quiet Meadow Travel also is available by telephone or Zoom from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. And it’s available to help with client travel emergencies at all times.

“I wanted to have a place where people could walk in and speak in person,” Bourget said of her decision to open the Galesville office. “My goal is to be flexible and meet in the manner that the client is most comfortable with.”

Bourget said she probably will expand walk-in hours at the office to five days a week this fall because of the busy November-to-March travel months, for clients who want to go someplace warm.

Her agency handles domestic as well as international travel. For more information, call 715-340-4004 or visit the agency’s Facebook page.

Rich Evans opened Northside Ink Tattoo & Art Studio on June 16 in the former Salon Zeyta location at 1824 George St. in La Crosse, next to Neuie’s Vogue Bar and Grill.

Besides being a tattoo studio, the new business displays and sells artwork created by local artists, including Evans.

“I’ve been tattooing since I was 16,” said Evans, who now is 40 years old. He had been working at other area tattoo studios since he returned to the La Crosse area from Florida three years ago. “It’s been a lifelong dream to have my own shop,” Evans said.

Evans was born in La Crosse and his family moved to Florida when he was 2 years old.

“Right now I’m by appointment only,” Evans said. Appointments are available for Monday through Saturday.

Evans plans to celebrate the grand opening of his business as part of a small block party July 8.

For more information, call 608-881-6003 or visit Northside Ink’s Facebook page and other social media pages, which Evans hoped would be operating by this weekend.

A new McDonald’s restaurant that replaced the previous one will open Thursday at 2015 N. Superior Ave. in Tomah.

March 5 was the old restaurant’s last day open, said Rick Lommen, president of Courtesy Corp., the Onalaska-based franchisee that owns and operates 64 McDonald’s restaurants in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. That building was razed to make way for the new McDonald’s.

The old McDonald’s had opened in January 1985, was the first McDonald’s at that location, and it was time to replace it, Lommen said.

Lommen said the new building has an updated drive-thru, kiosks, mobile ordering, curbside pickup and new decor.

Hours at the new McDonald’s are 5 a.m. to midnight daily.

COLLECTION: La Crosse region business openings, developments

Steve Cahalan reports on local business developments every Sunday.

Steve Cahalan: Aldi and Great Big Outlet stores to open in former La Crosse Shopko
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Aldi and Great Big Outlet stores to open in former La Crosse Shopko

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Look for the former Shopko department store building at 4344 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse to become the new home of an Aldi supermarket, th…

Steve Cahalan: Last season for the Village Shops at Down a Country Road
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Last season for the Village Shops at Down a Country Road

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The end is near for a rural Cashton business.

Steve Cahalan: Hammer & Stain Coulee craft studio opens in downtown Sparta
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Hammer & Stain Coulee craft studio opens in downtown Sparta

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Samantha Chavez’s love of crafts has prompted her to open Hammer & Stain Coulee, a do-it-yourself workshop and craft studio at 102 N. Wate…

Steve Cahalan: Bennett O’Riley’s opens second location on La Crosse’s South Side
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Bennett O’Riley’s opens second location on La Crosse’s South Side

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Owners Daron and Laura Householder opened their second Bennett O’Riley’s on May 3 in the extensively remodeled former Mirage sports bar at 432…

Steve Cahalan: Bluff Top Vineyard winery near I-90 Nodine exit plans to grow
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Bluff Top Vineyard winery near I-90 Nodine exit plans to grow

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Paul and Deb Brazil planted their first grapevines — the Itasca and Petite Pearl varieties — in 2018.

Steve Cahalan: Pawesome Pets Country Club opens in Holmen
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Pawesome Pets Country Club opens in Holmen

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

“Our daycare is membership-based, just meaning that you’re going to purchase a package of so many days a month that you’re going to utilize."

Steve Cahalan: Historic Hotel Fortney ready to open in Viroqua
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Historic Hotel Fortney ready to open in Viroqua

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Three years after four new owners bought and began renovating the historic Hotel Fortney at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua, it will reope…

Steve Cahalan: Sensi Co. launches THC-infused seltzer
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Sensi Co. launches THC-infused seltzer

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The owners of Carbon Cannabis and Stacks Family Farms, both in the former LaCrosse Footwear complex at 1501 St. Andrew St., have started Sensi…

Steve Cahalan: Bog’s Edge Brewing Co. opens near Warrens
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Bog’s Edge Brewing Co. opens near Warrens

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

"My wife said ‘You make good beer, why don’t you open a brewery?’ So I went with that.” — Joe Villacrez

Steve Cahalan: Super Street Tacos to open third location in Onalaska
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Super Street Tacos to open third location in Onalaska

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Super Street Tacos offers such fare as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, chimichangas, nachos and fries.

Steve Cahalan: The Crooked Quarter opens in century-old building in downtown Caledonia
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: The Crooked Quarter opens in century-old building in downtown Caledonia

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The Chritton brothers together have about 56 years of experience working at seven area pizza locations. 

Steve Cahalan: Brothers buy South Lanes Pizza & Wings in La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Brothers buy South Lanes Pizza & Wings in La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The Chritton brothers together have about 56 years of experience working at seven area pizza locations. 

Steve Cahalan: Pizzeria Dolorosa opens in downtown La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Pizzeria Dolorosa opens in downtown La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Spencer Schaller and Tyler Krueger opened the pizzeria in the former Rivoli Cafe space.

Steve Cahalan: Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store opens in downtown La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store opens in downtown La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Aaron Nofsinger and his wife, Erin Lichtie, have opened Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store at 227 N. Third St. in downtown La Crosse. It’s in the …

Steve Cahalan: Mimi’s Kitchen opens in Three Rivers Plaza
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Mimi’s Kitchen opens in Three Rivers Plaza

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Members of a local Hmong family opened Mimi’s Kitchen, a new restaurant that offers Southeast Asia cuisine, on Monday in the former B.A. Burri…

Steve Cahalan: The Damn Tasty returns as a brick-and-mortar restaurant
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: The Damn Tasty returns as a brick-and-mortar restaurant

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

More than two years after suspending their catering and food truck business because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, Nicole and James Elliot…

Steve Cahalan: Non-alcoholic ‘geek and gamer bar’ opens in downtown La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Non-alcoholic ‘geek and gamer bar’ opens in downtown La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

If you think you see a fire-breathing dragon’s head at The Bronze Dragon in downtown La Crosse, it won’t be because you’ve had too much to dri…

Steve Cahalan: Create Happy Gift Shop opens Thursday in Centerville
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Create Happy Gift Shop opens Thursday in Centerville

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Kelly Gardner is even happier to have more room, as she reopens her Create Happy Gift Shop on Thursday in the former Road Side Drive-In buildi…

Steve Cahalan: Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs reopens next to Angelini’s Ristorante
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs reopens next to Angelini’s Ristorante

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Tony and Kelly Angelini reopened Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs restaurant on Monday in part of the same building that also houses Angelin…

Steve Cahalan: Sparta Floral & Greenhouses opens new floral/gift shop
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Sparta Floral & Greenhouses opens new floral/gift shop

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The Solberg family, which has operated Sparta Floral & Greenhouses since 1945, has opened its new and much larger floral and gift shop at …

Steve Cahalan: CCFBank opens in former King Street Kitchen location in La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: CCFBank opens in former King Street Kitchen location in La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

CCFBank has opened its new La Crosse branch office in the former King Street Kitchen restaurant location at 141 S. Seventh St. downtown.

Steve Cahalan: Affogato Lane Coffee Co. celebrates grand opening Saturday
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Affogato Lane Coffee Co. celebrates grand opening Saturday

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Raymond and Kelsey Anderson will mark the first three months of their new Affogato Lane Coffee Co. with a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m…

Steve Cahalan: Onalaska Shopko building, Five Guys Burgers and Lenny’s Shoe Repair are in the news
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Onalaska Shopko building, Five Guys Burgers and Lenny’s Shoe Repair are in the news

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

I’ve got news about a timetable for redeveloping the former Shopko store in Onalaska, the new Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant in Onalas…

Steve Cahalan: Crumbl Cookies, Wild Birds and Bjorn Naturals highlight area business news
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Crumbl Cookies, Wild Birds and Bjorn Naturals highlight area business news

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Plans for a Crumbl Cookies store in Onalaska, the upcoming closing of Wild Birds Unlimited in Onalaska and the recent opening of Bjorn Natural…

Kaleidoscope Apothecary opens in Onalaska shopping center
Business
alert featured top story topical

Kaleidoscope Apothecary opens in Onalaska shopping center

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

A new Onalaska store, the La Crosse Vet Center, a sports training facility and a planned Thai restaurant are some highlights of this week’s lo…

WATCH NOW: Bella Botanicals creator opens retail and day spa in Onalaska
Business
alert featured top story topical

WATCH NOW: Bella Botanicals creator opens retail and day spa in Onalaska

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Leslie Reichgelt opened Bella Botanicals Retail & Day Spa in September.

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: Prestige Furniture opens in downtown Sparta
Business
alert top story topical

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: Prestige Furniture opens in downtown Sparta

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

With help from his assistant manager, Henry Haas, left, Mike Kidd opened his new Prestige Furniture store last month.

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: New La Crescent store, sale of Shopko building in the news
Business
alert top story topical

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: New La Crescent store, sale of Shopko building in the news

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Kayla Stanton and Allie Benish offer a wide variety of mostly locally handmade items at the new shop in La Crescent.

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse natives return to open Paulin’s Provisions
Business
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse natives return to open Paulin’s Provisions

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Ben Skinner and Chris Barton's first first two products — orange marmalade and plum mustard — are available at Larson’s General.

The Caledonia Gallery opens with a focus on local art
Business
alert top story

The Caledonia Gallery opens with a focus on local art

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Jay L. Howard and Clare and Josh O’Brien opened The Caledonia Gallery on Oct. 28 at 115 E. Main St. in downtown Caledonia, Minn., with a focus…

WATCH NOW: New owners to take over Big Boar Barbecue; Sparta Bottling Co. to open next summer
Business
alert featured top story

WATCH NOW: New owners to take over Big Boar Barbecue; Sparta Bottling Co. to open next summer

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Watch now: There also is news about new owners at Big Boar Barbecue and Catering in West Salem.

Watch now: The Butcher Shoppe meat market opens in Hokah
Business
alert featured top story

Watch now: The Butcher Shoppe meat market opens in Hokah

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

After working in the meat industry for more than 20 years, Justin Lenser and his wife, Mandi, opened The Butcher Shoppe meat market on Oct. 14…

Watch now: Taqueria Pato Azul restaurant opens in downtown La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story

Watch now: Taqueria Pato Azul restaurant opens in downtown La Crosse

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

La Crosse native Erik Kleven and his business partner Jennifer Lester opened Taqueria Pato Azul restaurant on Monday in the former Fat Porcupi…

Two rural Blair families open the Blair Meat Market
Business
top story

Two rural Blair families open the Blair Meat Market

  • By STEVE CAHALAN For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

BLAIR, Wis. — Two rural Blair families, including one that raises beef and dairy cattle, are happy with sales so far at the Blair Meat Market …

Watch now: J’s Cafe settles in, in downtown La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story

Watch now: J’s Cafe settles in, in downtown La Crosse

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

A month after it opened, owners Jeanet Hinds and Ben Gruse are pleased with the amount of business they’ve had at J’s Cafe, on the first floor…

Watch now: La Crosse Hy-Vee supermarket and convenience store to open Oct. 18
Business
alert featured top story

Watch now: La Crosse Hy-Vee supermarket and convenience store to open Oct. 18

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Dan Welsh says he’s excited about the Oct. 18 opening of the Hy-Vee supermarket in the former Sears department store building at Valley View M…

Watch now: Food Dudes restaurant opens in former The MOB Stop in Holmen
Business
featured top story

Watch now: Food Dudes restaurant opens in former The MOB Stop in Holmen

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

James Condos, his wife, Kyla Worthing, and their son, Kaiden Condos, will open Food Dudes restaurant on Tuesday in the former The MOB Stop res…

Watch now: Fork & Fable Crafthouse opens in former Arterial Bar & Grill
Business
featured top story

Watch now: Fork & Fable Crafthouse opens in former Arterial Bar & Grill

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Its owners opened Fork & Fable Crafthouse on Saturday at 1003 S. 16th St. in La Crosse, where they operated the Arterial Bar & Grill b…

Watch now: Morrie’s Audi Volkswagen of La Crosse opens in new Onalaska facility
Business
featured top story

Watch now: Morrie’s Audi Volkswagen of La Crosse opens in new Onalaska facility

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Morrie’s Audi Volkswagen of La Crosse will open Monday in its new, much larger facility at 331 Theater Road in Onalaska.

Watch now: Chick-fil-A to open first area restaurant Thursday in Onalaska
Business
featured top story

Watch now: Chick-fil-A to open first area restaurant Thursday in Onalaska

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The area’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens Thursday at 3015 S. Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska, in its new building constructed at the forme…

Watch now: Family Medical Supply and CPAP Store moves to former Pizza Doctors building
Business
featured top story

Watch now: Family Medical Supply and CPAP Store moves to former Pizza Doctors building

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Family Medical Supply and CPAP Store is about to open in its new home, the former Pizza Doctors restaurant building at 624 King St. in downtow…

Watch now: Outdoor sporting goods store opens at edge of Cashton
Business
featured top story

Watch now: Outdoor sporting goods store opens at edge of Cashton

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Steve Cahalan also reports about a pizza restaurant closing in La Crosse.

Watch now: Gallery 1802 opens across from UW-L's Cartwright Center
Business
featured top story

Watch now: Gallery 1802 opens across from UW-L's Cartwright Center

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Steve Cahalan also has an update on the new businesses opening on the site of the former Fauver Hill School in Onalaska.

Watch now: Steve Cahalan: SAGRA restaurant opens in La Crosse; Food Dudes is coming to Holmen
Business
featured top story

Watch now: Steve Cahalan: SAGRA restaurant opens in La Crosse; Food Dudes is coming to Holmen

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The grand opening of the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3015 S Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska will be Sept. 8, the new restaurant announced Friday …

Steve Cahalan: Petting zoo completes Nordic Creamery’s retail store in Westby
Business
featured top story

Steve Cahalan: Petting zoo completes Nordic Creamery’s retail store in Westby

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

With its new petting zoo, Nordic Creamery has finished developing its retail store at 202 W. Old Towne Road, on the west side of Hwy. 14/61, a…

Florida firm plans to buy, redevelop former Shopko store in Onalaska
La Crosse Local News
alert top story

Florida firm plans to buy, redevelop former Shopko store in Onalaska

  • STEVE CAHALAN For the Tribune
  • 0

ONALASKA — A Florida developer plans to acquire, remodel and add on to the former Shopko department store at 9366 State Road 16 in Onalaska — …

Steve Cahalan: La Crosse area’s first Scooter’s Coffee to open in Onalaska
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: La Crosse area’s first Scooter’s Coffee to open in Onalaska

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The area’s first Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru is tentatively scheduled to open Monday at 715 Second Ave. S., just north of the Dairy Queen rest…

Steve Cahalan: La Crosse Hy-Vee supermarket, convenience store to open in October
Business
featured top story

Steve Cahalan: La Crosse Hy-Vee supermarket, convenience store to open in October

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The Hy-Vee supermarket chain plans to open its new La Crosse grocery store and its convenience store next to it in October, the company said i…

Steve Cahalan: Arterial Bar & Grill to become Fork & Fable Crafthouse
Business
featured top story

Steve Cahalan: Arterial Bar & Grill to become Fork & Fable Crafthouse

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The Arterial Bar & Grill at 1003 S. 16th St. in La Crosse soon will become Fork & Fable Crafthouse, its owners said last week.

Steve Cahalan: Two brothers start Taco Broz food truck in La Crosse
Business
featured top story

Steve Cahalan: Two brothers start Taco Broz food truck in La Crosse

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Two brothers who were born in Mexico and raised in Arcadia, Wis., have started their Muy Caliente Taco Broz food truck, which serves Mexican c…

Watch now: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse’s largest Kwik Trip to open July 14, while two older, smaller ones close
Business
featured top story

Watch now: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse’s largest Kwik Trip to open July 14, while two older, smaller ones close

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

La Crosse’s newest and largest Kwik Trip convenience store will open July 14 at 1922 Ward Ave., while July 13 will be the last day of business…

From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses

Each week, Tribune business columnist Steve Cahalan reports on the latest openings and closings in the La Crosse area.

Steve Cahalan: Businesses revitalize Bangor
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Businesses revitalize Bangor

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

In last week’s column, I wrote about a spurt of business openings in downtown Galesville.

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: New businesses revitalize Galesville
Business
top story

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: New businesses revitalize Galesville

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

There’s been a spurt of business openings in Galesville in the past few months, bringing additional life to what I’ve always thought is one of…

Steve Cahalan: Demo work begins for Hy-Vee store in La Crosse
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Demo work begins for Hy-Vee store in La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Interior demolition work has begun for the Hy-Vee supermarket that will go into the former Sears department store at 4200 State Hwy. 16 at Val…

Steve Cahalan: SmashhTyme brings Southern cuisine to La Crosse
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: SmashhTyme brings Southern cuisine to La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Felicia Booker has opened SmashhTyme Southern Kitchen LLC, which serves up Southern cuisine for takeout and delivery from the Coulee Region Ce…

Steve Cahalan: Hip fashion boutique opens in Holmen mall
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Hip fashion boutique opens in Holmen mall

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

A&K Curbside Couture, LLC, which operates what its owners call a “hip fashion boutique truck,” opened a pop-up shop last week in Suite 517…

Steve Cahalan: The Main opens in downtown La Crosse
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: The Main opens in downtown La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The Main, a new event venue in the former Crossfire youth center at 422 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, hosted its first events last week.

Steve Cahalan: After 30 years, Neil returns with Outrageous Boutique
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: After 30 years, Neil returns with Outrageous Boutique

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Thirty years after she closed her Wild & Woolly boutique at 308 Main St. and told the Tribune that downtown La Crosse was dying, Nancy Nei…

Steve Cahalan: Kwik Trip, new eatery are in the news
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Kwik Trip, new eatery are in the news

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Kwik Trip Inc.’s purchase of the former La Crosse Wellness Center building, and last week’s opening of Super Street Tacos restaurant, top this…

Steve Cahalan: 3 buildings to be razed for redevelopment
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: 3 buildings to be razed for redevelopment

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Look for a former Citgo gas station on Rose Street in La Crosse, and two Onalaska buildings, to be razed in the next few months for redevelopment.

Steve Cahalan: Sparkle Heads debuts in downtown La Crosse
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Sparkle Heads debuts in downtown La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Eight years after she started her business, LaDawn Greenslade opened her Sparkle Heads store on Wednesday at 610 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

Steve Cahalan: Scooter’s Coffee is coming to Onalaska
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Scooter’s Coffee is coming to Onalaska

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Look for a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru to be built at the current locations of Miller Quik Print at 715 Second Ave. S. and the Diane’s CutAway…

Steve Cahalan: Glory Days to remain Packers mecca
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Glory Days to remain Packers mecca

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Mark Schneider, who with his wife, Laurie, started the Glory Days sports pub in downtown La Crosse in 1996, is happy that new owners will cont…

Steve Cahalan: Amazon center may come to La Crosse
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Amazon center may come to La Crosse

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Amazon plans to open a delivery station late this year that will employ about 120 people, in the former McKesson Pharmaceuticals distribution …

Steve Cahalan: Hy-Vee still plans store at Sears site in La Crosse
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Hy-Vee still plans store at Sears site in La Crosse

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

A construction timetable hasn’t been set, but the Hy-Vee Inc. chain still plans to build a supermarket at the former Sears department store si…

Steve Cahalan: Wisconsin Clothing opens downtown
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Wisconsin Clothing opens downtown

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Wisconsin Clothing Co., which mainly sells locally-themed and Wisconsin-themed athleisure apparel, has opened its second retail store, at 413 …

Steve Cahalan: West Salem businesses switch spaces
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: West Salem businesses switch spaces

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Two businesses that occupy a building in downtown West Salem have been switching spaces.

Steve Cahalan: Site work begins for Chick-fil-A project
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Site work begins for Chick-fil-A project

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Site work began last week for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or rest…

Steve Cahalan: Businesses bring new life to The Timbers in Onalaska
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Businesses bring new life to The Timbers in Onalaska

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

A sporting goods shop; ice cream parlor; a sports facility with batting cages, a golf simulator and skating lanes; a real estate brokerage’s o…

Steve Cahalan: Caribou Cabin opens Friday on South Side of La Crosse
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Caribou Cabin opens Friday on South Side of La Crosse

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.

Steve Cahalan: South Avenue project prompts business moves
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: South Avenue project prompts business moves

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.

Steve Cahalan: Mexican restaurants come to Holmen, Onalaska
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Mexican restaurants come to Holmen, Onalaska

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.

Steve Cahalan: Jarrett Gallery opens on La Crosse's South Side
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Jarrett Gallery opens on La Crosse's South Side

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Psychotherapist and artist Emily Garrett has moved her counseling business to — and opened an art gallery in — 2410 State Road in the Village …

Steve Cahalan: WWBIC opens regional office in La Crosse
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: WWBIC opens regional office in La Crosse

  • 0

The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. will hold a grand opening open house Monday in its new Southwest Region office in the former B…

Steve Cahalan: Frontiers Boutique opens Tuesday in downtown La Crosse
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Frontiers Boutique opens Tuesday in downtown La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

This week, fans of Western apparel and decor get a new place to shop in downtown La Crosse.

Steve Cahalan: Historic Fortney Lounge opens in Viroqua
Business
top story

Steve Cahalan: Historic Fortney Lounge opens in Viroqua

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The Historic Fortney Lounge has opened on the first floor of The Historic Fortney (formerly known as the Hotel Fortney) at 100 N. Main St. in …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Steve Cahalan: La Crosse business stories

Steve Cahalan writes about business news and can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.

Steve Cahalan: Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store opens in downtown La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store opens in downtown La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Aaron Nofsinger and his wife, Erin Lichtie, have opened Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store at 227 N. Third St. in downtown La Crosse. It’s in the …

Steve Cahalan: Pizzeria Dolorosa opens in downtown La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Pizzeria Dolorosa opens in downtown La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Spencer Schaller and Tyler Krueger opened the pizzeria in the former Rivoli Cafe space.

Steve Cahalan: Mimi’s Kitchen opens in Three Rivers Plaza
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Mimi’s Kitchen opens in Three Rivers Plaza

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Members of a local Hmong family opened Mimi’s Kitchen, a new restaurant that offers Southeast Asia cuisine, on Monday in the former B.A. Burri…

Steve Cahalan: The Damn Tasty returns as a brick-and-mortar restaurant
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: The Damn Tasty returns as a brick-and-mortar restaurant

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

More than two years after suspending their catering and food truck business because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, Nicole and James Elliot…

Steve Cahalan: Non-alcoholic ‘geek and gamer bar’ opens in downtown La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Non-alcoholic ‘geek and gamer bar’ opens in downtown La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

If you think you see a fire-breathing dragon’s head at The Bronze Dragon in downtown La Crosse, it won’t be because you’ve had too much to dri…

Steve Cahalan: Create Happy Gift Shop opens Thursday in Centerville
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Create Happy Gift Shop opens Thursday in Centerville

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Kelly Gardner is even happier to have more room, as she reopens her Create Happy Gift Shop on Thursday in the former Road Side Drive-In buildi…

Steve Cahalan: Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs reopens next to Angelini’s Ristorante
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs reopens next to Angelini’s Ristorante

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Tony and Kelly Angelini reopened Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs restaurant on Monday in part of the same building that also houses Angelin…

Steve Cahalan: Sparta Floral & Greenhouses opens new floral/gift shop
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Sparta Floral & Greenhouses opens new floral/gift shop

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

The Solberg family, which has operated Sparta Floral & Greenhouses since 1945, has opened its new and much larger floral and gift shop at …

Steve Cahalan: CCFBank opens in former King Street Kitchen location in La Crosse
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: CCFBank opens in former King Street Kitchen location in La Crosse

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

CCFBank has opened its new La Crosse branch office in the former King Street Kitchen restaurant location at 141 S. Seventh St. downtown.

Steve Cahalan: Affogato Lane Coffee Co. celebrates grand opening Saturday
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Affogato Lane Coffee Co. celebrates grand opening Saturday

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Raymond and Kelsey Anderson will mark the first three months of their new Affogato Lane Coffee Co. with a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m…

Steve Cahalan: Onalaska Shopko building, Five Guys Burgers and Lenny’s Shoe Repair are in the news
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Onalaska Shopko building, Five Guys Burgers and Lenny’s Shoe Repair are in the news

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

I’ve got news about a timetable for redeveloping the former Shopko store in Onalaska, the new Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant in Onalas…

Steve Cahalan: Crumbl Cookies, Wild Birds and Bjorn Naturals highlight area business news
Business
alert featured top story topical

Steve Cahalan: Crumbl Cookies, Wild Birds and Bjorn Naturals highlight area business news

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Plans for a Crumbl Cookies store in Onalaska, the upcoming closing of Wild Birds Unlimited in Onalaska and the recent opening of Bjorn Natural…

Kaleidoscope Apothecary opens in Onalaska shopping center
Business
alert featured top story topical

Kaleidoscope Apothecary opens in Onalaska shopping center

  • Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

A new Onalaska store, the La Crosse Vet Center, a sports training facility and a planned Thai restaurant are some highlights of this week’s lo…

WATCH NOW: Bella Botanicals creator opens retail and day spa in Onalaska
Business
alert featured top story topical

WATCH NOW: Bella Botanicals creator opens retail and day spa in Onalaska

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Leslie Reichgelt opened Bella Botanicals Retail & Day Spa in September.

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: Prestige Furniture opens in downtown Sparta
Business
alert top story topical

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: Prestige Furniture opens in downtown Sparta

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

With help from his assistant manager, Henry Haas, left, Mike Kidd opened his new Prestige Furniture store last month.

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: New La Crescent store, sale of Shopko building in the news
Business
alert top story topical

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: New La Crescent store, sale of Shopko building in the news

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Kayla Stanton and Allie Benish offer a wide variety of mostly locally handmade items at the new shop in La Crescent.

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse natives return to open Paulin’s Provisions
Business
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse natives return to open Paulin’s Provisions

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Ben Skinner and Chris Barton's first first two products — orange marmalade and plum mustard — are available at Larson’s General.

The Caledonia Gallery opens with a focus on local art
Business
alert top story

The Caledonia Gallery opens with a focus on local art

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Jay L. Howard and Clare and Josh O’Brien opened The Caledonia Gallery on Oct. 28 at 115 E. Main St. in downtown Caledonia, Minn., with a focus…

WATCH NOW: New owners to take over Big Boar Barbecue; Sparta Bottling Co. to open next summer
Business
alert featured top story

WATCH NOW: New owners to take over Big Boar Barbecue; Sparta Bottling Co. to open next summer

  • By Steve Cahalan For the La Crosse Tribune
  • 0

Watch now: There also is news about new owners at Big Boar Barbecue and Catering in West Salem.