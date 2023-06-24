Steve Cahalan: The Groovy Grind opens in downtown Galesville

A recent flurry of new women-owned businesses in downtown Galesville continued this week with Thursday’s opening of The Groovy Grind cafe at 19873 W. Gale Ave.
Carley Green-Easterday owns the new cafe, in the former location of Jungle Juice, a smoothie, boba tea and hot tea bar that closed in May.
Green-Easterday also owns the Green Girl Co., which started in 2020 and provides a full bartending service (as well as glassware rental and party planning) for parties and other events from a cocktail camper -- a 1964 Trailblazer camper.
The Groovy Grind serves “all things coffee, smoothies and sandwiches,” Green-Easterday explained in a post on the cafe’s Facebook page.
“We do sandwiches, scones, cookies, things like that, and not just coffee” she said in an interview Tuesday. The Groovy Grind will always have a sandwich with meat, a vegetarian sandwich and a breakfast sandwich. Vegan cheese and gluten-free items also are available.
People are also reading…
Besides a variety of coffee drinks and smoothies, beverages include such things as cold “refreshers” drinks and soda pop, and Green-Easterday hopes to be brewing her own kombucha tea by late summer. She uses Wonderstate Coffee from Viroqua and her cafe also sells bags of Wonderstate Coffee, as well as such things as coffee accessories, mugs, cocktail kits, earrings, charcuterie boards and other handcrafted products.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. For more information, call the cafe at 608-863-8186 or visit www.thegroovygrindcafe.square.site (which Green-Easterday hoped would be operating by this weekend) or the cafe’s Facebook page. For more information about Green Girl Co., call Green-Easterday at 715-419-3640.
After operating her full-service travel agency from her rural Blair home for two years, Lisa Bourget opened her Quiet Meadow Travel office on June 6 at 16935 N. Main St. in downtown Galesville.
It’s in part of a building that houses a State Farm Insurance agency, and is across the street from the Express Mart convenience store/gas station.
Summer walk-in hours at the travel agency’s downtown office are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and at other times by appointment. Quiet Meadow Travel also is available by telephone or Zoom from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. And it’s available to help with client travel emergencies at all times.
“I wanted to have a place where people could walk in and speak in person,” Bourget said of her decision to open the Galesville office. “My goal is to be flexible and meet in the manner that the client is most comfortable with.”
Bourget said she probably will expand walk-in hours at the office to five days a week this fall because of the busy November-to-March travel months, for clients who want to go someplace warm.
Her agency handles domestic as well as international travel. For more information, call 715-340-4004 or visit the agency’s Facebook page.
Rich Evans opened Northside Ink Tattoo & Art Studio on June 16 in the former Salon Zeyta location at 1824 George St. in La Crosse, next to Neuie’s Vogue Bar and Grill.
Besides being a tattoo studio, the new business displays and sells artwork created by local artists, including Evans.
“I’ve been tattooing since I was 16,” said Evans, who now is 40 years old. He had been working at other area tattoo studios since he returned to the La Crosse area from Florida three years ago. “It’s been a lifelong dream to have my own shop,” Evans said.
Evans was born in La Crosse and his family moved to Florida when he was 2 years old.
“Right now I’m by appointment only,” Evans said. Appointments are available for Monday through Saturday.
Evans plans to celebrate the grand opening of his business as part of a small block party July 8.
For more information, call 608-881-6003 or visit Northside Ink’s Facebook page and other social media pages, which Evans hoped would be operating by this weekend.
A new McDonald’s restaurant that replaced the previous one will open Thursday at 2015 N. Superior Ave. in Tomah.
March 5 was the old restaurant’s last day open, said Rick Lommen, president of Courtesy Corp., the Onalaska-based franchisee that owns and operates 64 McDonald’s restaurants in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. That building was razed to make way for the new McDonald’s.
The old McDonald’s had opened in January 1985, was the first McDonald’s at that location, and it was time to replace it, Lommen said.
Lommen said the new building has an updated drive-thru, kiosks, mobile ordering, curbside pickup and new decor.
Hours at the new McDonald’s are 5 a.m. to midnight daily.
COLLECTION: La Crosse region business openings, developments
Steve Cahalan reports on local business developments every Sunday.
Look for the former Shopko department store building at 4344 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse to become the new home of an Aldi supermarket, th…
The end is near for a rural Cashton business.
Samantha Chavez’s love of crafts has prompted her to open Hammer & Stain Coulee, a do-it-yourself workshop and craft studio at 102 N. Wate…
Owners Daron and Laura Householder opened their second Bennett O’Riley’s on May 3 in the extensively remodeled former Mirage sports bar at 432…
Paul and Deb Brazil planted their first grapevines — the Itasca and Petite Pearl varieties — in 2018.
“Our daycare is membership-based, just meaning that you’re going to purchase a package of so many days a month that you’re going to utilize."
Three years after four new owners bought and began renovating the historic Hotel Fortney at 100 N. Main St. in downtown Viroqua, it will reope…
The owners of Carbon Cannabis and Stacks Family Farms, both in the former LaCrosse Footwear complex at 1501 St. Andrew St., have started Sensi…
"My wife said ‘You make good beer, why don’t you open a brewery?’ So I went with that.” — Joe Villacrez
Super Street Tacos offers such fare as tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas, chimichangas, nachos and fries.
The Chritton brothers together have about 56 years of experience working at seven area pizza locations.
The Chritton brothers together have about 56 years of experience working at seven area pizza locations.
Spencer Schaller and Tyler Krueger opened the pizzeria in the former Rivoli Cafe space.
Aaron Nofsinger and his wife, Erin Lichtie, have opened Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store at 227 N. Third St. in downtown La Crosse. It’s in the …
Members of a local Hmong family opened Mimi’s Kitchen, a new restaurant that offers Southeast Asia cuisine, on Monday in the former B.A. Burri…
More than two years after suspending their catering and food truck business because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, Nicole and James Elliot…
If you think you see a fire-breathing dragon’s head at The Bronze Dragon in downtown La Crosse, it won’t be because you’ve had too much to dri…
Kelly Gardner is even happier to have more room, as she reopens her Create Happy Gift Shop on Thursday in the former Road Side Drive-In buildi…
Tony and Kelly Angelini reopened Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs restaurant on Monday in part of the same building that also houses Angelin…
The Solberg family, which has operated Sparta Floral & Greenhouses since 1945, has opened its new and much larger floral and gift shop at …
CCFBank has opened its new La Crosse branch office in the former King Street Kitchen restaurant location at 141 S. Seventh St. downtown.
Raymond and Kelsey Anderson will mark the first three months of their new Affogato Lane Coffee Co. with a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m…
I’ve got news about a timetable for redeveloping the former Shopko store in Onalaska, the new Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant in Onalas…
Plans for a Crumbl Cookies store in Onalaska, the upcoming closing of Wild Birds Unlimited in Onalaska and the recent opening of Bjorn Natural…
A new Onalaska store, the La Crosse Vet Center, a sports training facility and a planned Thai restaurant are some highlights of this week’s lo…
Leslie Reichgelt opened Bella Botanicals Retail & Day Spa in September.
With help from his assistant manager, Henry Haas, left, Mike Kidd opened his new Prestige Furniture store last month.
Kayla Stanton and Allie Benish offer a wide variety of mostly locally handmade items at the new shop in La Crescent.
Ben Skinner and Chris Barton's first first two products — orange marmalade and plum mustard — are available at Larson’s General.
Jay L. Howard and Clare and Josh O’Brien opened The Caledonia Gallery on Oct. 28 at 115 E. Main St. in downtown Caledonia, Minn., with a focus…
Watch now: There also is news about new owners at Big Boar Barbecue and Catering in West Salem.
After working in the meat industry for more than 20 years, Justin Lenser and his wife, Mandi, opened The Butcher Shoppe meat market on Oct. 14…
La Crosse native Erik Kleven and his business partner Jennifer Lester opened Taqueria Pato Azul restaurant on Monday in the former Fat Porcupi…
BLAIR, Wis. — Two rural Blair families, including one that raises beef and dairy cattle, are happy with sales so far at the Blair Meat Market …
A month after it opened, owners Jeanet Hinds and Ben Gruse are pleased with the amount of business they’ve had at J’s Cafe, on the first floor…
Dan Welsh says he’s excited about the Oct. 18 opening of the Hy-Vee supermarket in the former Sears department store building at Valley View M…
James Condos, his wife, Kyla Worthing, and their son, Kaiden Condos, will open Food Dudes restaurant on Tuesday in the former The MOB Stop res…
Its owners opened Fork & Fable Crafthouse on Saturday at 1003 S. 16th St. in La Crosse, where they operated the Arterial Bar & Grill b…
Morrie’s Audi Volkswagen of La Crosse will open Monday in its new, much larger facility at 331 Theater Road in Onalaska.
The area’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens Thursday at 3015 S. Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska, in its new building constructed at the forme…
Family Medical Supply and CPAP Store is about to open in its new home, the former Pizza Doctors restaurant building at 624 King St. in downtow…
Steve Cahalan also reports about a pizza restaurant closing in La Crosse.
Steve Cahalan also has an update on the new businesses opening on the site of the former Fauver Hill School in Onalaska.
The grand opening of the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3015 S Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska will be Sept. 8, the new restaurant announced Friday …
With its new petting zoo, Nordic Creamery has finished developing its retail store at 202 W. Old Towne Road, on the west side of Hwy. 14/61, a…
ONALASKA — A Florida developer plans to acquire, remodel and add on to the former Shopko department store at 9366 State Road 16 in Onalaska — …
The area’s first Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru is tentatively scheduled to open Monday at 715 Second Ave. S., just north of the Dairy Queen rest…
The Hy-Vee supermarket chain plans to open its new La Crosse grocery store and its convenience store next to it in October, the company said i…
The Arterial Bar & Grill at 1003 S. 16th St. in La Crosse soon will become Fork & Fable Crafthouse, its owners said last week.
Two brothers who were born in Mexico and raised in Arcadia, Wis., have started their Muy Caliente Taco Broz food truck, which serves Mexican c…
Watch now: Steve Cahalan: La Crosse’s largest Kwik Trip to open July 14, while two older, smaller ones close
La Crosse’s newest and largest Kwik Trip convenience store will open July 14 at 1922 Ward Ave., while July 13 will be the last day of business…
From Tribune files: Openings and closings of La Crosse area businesses
Each week, Tribune business columnist Steve Cahalan reports on the latest openings and closings in the La Crosse area.
In last week’s column, I wrote about a spurt of business openings in downtown Galesville.
There’s been a spurt of business openings in Galesville in the past few months, bringing additional life to what I’ve always thought is one of…
Interior demolition work has begun for the Hy-Vee supermarket that will go into the former Sears department store at 4200 State Hwy. 16 at Val…
Felicia Booker has opened SmashhTyme Southern Kitchen LLC, which serves up Southern cuisine for takeout and delivery from the Coulee Region Ce…
A&K Curbside Couture, LLC, which operates what its owners call a “hip fashion boutique truck,” opened a pop-up shop last week in Suite 517…
The Main, a new event venue in the former Crossfire youth center at 422 Main St. in downtown La Crosse, hosted its first events last week.
Thirty years after she closed her Wild & Woolly boutique at 308 Main St. and told the Tribune that downtown La Crosse was dying, Nancy Nei…
Kwik Trip Inc.’s purchase of the former La Crosse Wellness Center building, and last week’s opening of Super Street Tacos restaurant, top this…
Look for a former Citgo gas station on Rose Street in La Crosse, and two Onalaska buildings, to be razed in the next few months for redevelopment.
Eight years after she started her business, LaDawn Greenslade opened her Sparkle Heads store on Wednesday at 610 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.
Look for a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru to be built at the current locations of Miller Quik Print at 715 Second Ave. S. and the Diane’s CutAway…
Mark Schneider, who with his wife, Laurie, started the Glory Days sports pub in downtown La Crosse in 1996, is happy that new owners will cont…
Amazon plans to open a delivery station late this year that will employ about 120 people, in the former McKesson Pharmaceuticals distribution …
A construction timetable hasn’t been set, but the Hy-Vee Inc. chain still plans to build a supermarket at the former Sears department store si…
Wisconsin Clothing Co., which mainly sells locally-themed and Wisconsin-themed athleisure apparel, has opened its second retail store, at 413 …
Two businesses that occupy a building in downtown West Salem have been switching spaces.
Site work began last week for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or rest…
A sporting goods shop; ice cream parlor; a sports facility with batting cages, a golf simulator and skating lanes; a real estate brokerage’s o…
Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.
Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.
Also learn which La Crosse and West Salem restaurants are closing.
Psychotherapist and artist Emily Garrett has moved her counseling business to — and opened an art gallery in — 2410 State Road in the Village …
The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp. will hold a grand opening open house Monday in its new Southwest Region office in the former B…
This week, fans of Western apparel and decor get a new place to shop in downtown La Crosse.
The Historic Fortney Lounge has opened on the first floor of The Historic Fortney (formerly known as the Hotel Fortney) at 100 N. Main St. in …
Places of the past: 30 La Crosse area restaurants you'll never eat at again (part two)
Edwardo's
Embers Restaurant
Cheddar 'n Ale
Mai-Tai Supper Club
Winchell's Donut House
Taco Bell
1976: New Villa
Mr. D's Donuts
1975: Bodega Lunch Club
McDonald's
Taco John's
Taco Village
Ponderosa Steak House
Shakey's Pizza
Fireside Restaurant
1972: Hoffman House Restaurant
1972: Louie Bantle's Restaurant
Royale Pie Shop
Chicago Beef & Etc.
1971: Kewpee Lunch
Bridgeman's Ice Cream
1965: Dog House Restaurant
Swiss Chateau
Henry's Drive-In
1954: Triangle Cafe
1952: Harmony Cafe
South Avenue Cafeteria
The Penguin Drive-In
TGI Fridays
Fat Porcupine
Burger Fusion
Steve Cahalan: La Crosse business stories
Steve Cahalan writes about business news and can be reached at stevecahalan.reporter@gmail.com.
Aaron Nofsinger and his wife, Erin Lichtie, have opened Aaron’s Reef aquatic pet store at 227 N. Third St. in downtown La Crosse. It’s in the …
Spencer Schaller and Tyler Krueger opened the pizzeria in the former Rivoli Cafe space.
Members of a local Hmong family opened Mimi’s Kitchen, a new restaurant that offers Southeast Asia cuisine, on Monday in the former B.A. Burri…
More than two years after suspending their catering and food truck business because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, Nicole and James Elliot…
If you think you see a fire-breathing dragon’s head at The Bronze Dragon in downtown La Crosse, it won’t be because you’ve had too much to dri…
Kelly Gardner is even happier to have more room, as she reopens her Create Happy Gift Shop on Thursday in the former Road Side Drive-In buildi…
Tony and Kelly Angelini reopened Gino’s Chicago Beef & Hot Dogs restaurant on Monday in part of the same building that also houses Angelin…
The Solberg family, which has operated Sparta Floral & Greenhouses since 1945, has opened its new and much larger floral and gift shop at …
CCFBank has opened its new La Crosse branch office in the former King Street Kitchen restaurant location at 141 S. Seventh St. downtown.
Raymond and Kelsey Anderson will mark the first three months of their new Affogato Lane Coffee Co. with a grand opening celebration from 8 a.m…
I’ve got news about a timetable for redeveloping the former Shopko store in Onalaska, the new Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant in Onalas…
Plans for a Crumbl Cookies store in Onalaska, the upcoming closing of Wild Birds Unlimited in Onalaska and the recent opening of Bjorn Natural…
A new Onalaska store, the La Crosse Vet Center, a sports training facility and a planned Thai restaurant are some highlights of this week’s lo…
Leslie Reichgelt opened Bella Botanicals Retail & Day Spa in September.
With help from his assistant manager, Henry Haas, left, Mike Kidd opened his new Prestige Furniture store last month.
Kayla Stanton and Allie Benish offer a wide variety of mostly locally handmade items at the new shop in La Crescent.
Ben Skinner and Chris Barton's first first two products — orange marmalade and plum mustard — are available at Larson’s General.
Jay L. Howard and Clare and Josh O’Brien opened The Caledonia Gallery on Oct. 28 at 115 E. Main St. in downtown Caledonia, Minn., with a focus…
Watch now: There also is news about new owners at Big Boar Barbecue and Catering in West Salem.