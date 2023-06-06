The U.S. economy continued to crank out jobs in May, with nonfarm payrolls surging more than expected despite multiple headwinds, the Labor Department reported.

Payrolls in the public and private sector increased by 339,000 for the month, better than the 190,000 Dow Jones estimate and marking the 29th straight month of positive job growth. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in May against the estimate for 3.5%, even though the labor force participation rate was unchanged. The jobless rate was the highest since October 2022, though still near the lowest since 1969, according to CNBC.

As the economy continues to grow, businesses continue to be creative as they try to attract, recruit and retain their workforce. Employee wellness programs are a solid tool in the toolbox for businesses to help with this goal. Strong employers understand they need to prioritize the mental and physical conditions of their employees, which, in return, will both boost productivity and provide substantial savings for the organization.

Based on an article in HumanWork, “A company with a well-implemented wellness program will inevitably have a wider talent pool and give them a leg up on the competition, as 87% of employees factor in health and wellness offerings when deciding on an employer.”

Here are a number of reasons why businesses find it beneficial to institute a strong wellness program.

Physical impact:

Healthy employees are more likely to be more productive than those experiencing poor health. By promoting healthy habits such as movement and a balanced diet, employers can ensure their employees stay healthy and be more productive at work.

Emotional and mental impact:

Wellness programs can positively impact emotional and mental health and can make employees feel appreciated and valued and increase their overall morale and connection to the workforce.

Intellectual impact:

Programs boosting learning and personal development may impact improved cognitive function, increased creativity and enhanced problem solving skills that will benefit the business.

Environmental impact:

Implementing initiatives that promote sustainable practices and reduce waste allow employees to experience a sense of environmental responsibility and an increased awareness of their environmental impact.

Social impact:

Wellness programs can encourage team building and social interaction, which may improve relationships between colleagues, and instill a sense of community within the workplace.

Occupational impact:

A wellness program may improve morale and job satisfaction but also helps the employee focus on professional development leading to increased job performance.

Financial impact:

Financial literacy programs may help employees experience increased financial wellness, security, and reduce financial stress which may help them save more money as they grow.

Life purpose:

Participating in wellness programs may help employees experience a sense of purpose and find meaning in their work.

According to Zippia’s workplace wellness statistics, 52% of the companies in the U.S. offer wellness programs. In addition, about 72% of employers noticed a considerable reduction in absenteeism and health care costs of their employees.

As for the employee statistics, 80% of employees at such companies say they enjoy work, 85% say that they intend to stay, 60% say that they are more productive, and 30% say they had some diseases detected by these programs.