The U.S. economy continued to remain stable with nonfarm payrolls adding 209,000, less than expected, but steady nevertheless marking the 30th straight month of positive job growth.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.7% to 3.6% in June. Closely watched wages numbers were slightly stronger than expected. Average hourly earnings increased by 0.4% for the month and 4.4% from a year ago. The average work week also increased, up 0.1 hour to 34.4 hours, according to CNBC.

As the economy continues to grow, businesses continue to be creative as they try to attract, recruit and retain their workforce.

Based on an article in HumanWork, we can examine what makes for a strong wellness program.

When implementing wellness programs, organizations need to keep a few things in mind to ensure that they are equitable and beneficial. First, the program must be optional, and second, make sure not to leave out any employee. Anyone who wants to participate should be able to participate in some way so it is accessible to all.

Here are some ideas for employee wellness:

Sports and games:

Taking the team out for a fun game of paintball, dodgeball, or bowling, or pickleball at the local recreation center. It provides for movement and prioritizes teamwork which can build bonds and create chemistry.

Yoga:

Another excellent way to promote wellness is to bring in a yoga instructor once a week to give classes. Or, if it’s a remote workplace, schedule an ongoing online class. Plus, yoga can work wonders for your employees’ health, both mentally and physically.

Massage therapy:

Massage therapy is another great option when attempting to reduce the stress levels of your employees and improve their mental health. It’s also highly effective in releasing any tension in your employees’ muscles, which may help with stress or muscle aches.

Dance break:

Dancing is scientifically proven to be a way of major stress relief that can be used to improve a person’s mood significantly. Incorporating dance breaks into your workplace is a fun and unique way to boost employee wellness.

Wall of gratitude:

Establish a bulletin board where your employees can post about something in their life that they feel blessed to have. This idea can also improve your team members’ relationships with one another as they learn more about what makes each of them happy

Egg drop challenge:

Divide your employees into teams. Each team will have 20 minutes to create a protective enclosure that will prevent an egg from breaking when it drops from a window. They can use office supply items. This activity promotes communication, problem solving and teamwork.

Walking challenge:

Walking is scientifically and statistically proven to improve health and reduce the risks from illness. Walking challenges are a great way to encourage employees to lead a more active lifestyle without making them have to do something that’s overly difficult.

Nutrition challenge:

Implementing a company-wide nutrition challenge allows you to encourage employees to eat healthy. One approach is to educate employees on the importance of good eating habits by bringing in a nutrition specialist to give seminars and having healthy food available.

Trivia challenge:

Use the remote environment to create trivia challenges by peppering questions into your team online meetings for a fun, light-hearted change of pace. You can create a tradition of having a “Trivia Tuesday” each week to give your employees something to look forward to.

Employee of the week/month:

Another great way to promote employee wellness is to let your team members know that their efforts are recognized and appreciated. This makes your employees less likely to feel that they’re just cogs in a machine.

Mental health online seminars:

Giving remote employees access to online mental health seminars can be highly beneficial. It can allow them to learn from experts how to better manage their work and their social life.

Online book clubs:

Creating an online book club makes remote staff feel more that they’re not working in isolation and are part of a collective. They can find common ground to connect on. What may begin as a weekly discussion of a book can develop into blossoming friendships.