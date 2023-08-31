A year ago, I took a big leap for my career and decided to take a job in a place I’d never been: La Crosse, Wisconsin.

It is now time for me to take another leap to the Chicago Tribune. This week at the La Crosse Tribune will be my last.

When learning about my departure, some people have called me a “short-timer,” even going as far to assume that I only came here to start my career before moving to a big city.

They weren’t wrong; I did move here for a job. But I also came to provide an important service: daily, local news. To dig beyond the day-to-day happenings, shed light on critical issues like housing and the unsheltered population and continue the legacy of an engaged and informed La Crosse.

I was eager to be a journalist after graduating college — ready to talk to people, learn about a community and tell stories. I would have gone anywhere to report, but I’m grateful I landed in La Crosse.

In the La Crosse Tribune newsroom, I was able to report on more topics than I’d ever imagined, such as historic spring flooding, exceptional community and student leaders, local development, a train derailment and so much more. I worked on my photography skills, nerded out about municipal government and collaborated with an amazing team of journalists.

I fell in love with the beautiful, lush bluffs full of so many hiking trails. After growing up on the West Coast, I appreciated the beauty of living on a different type of coast, the Mississippi River. I made lifelong friends and, while intentionally reserved as a journalist, still felt the kindness of this community and its friendly residents.

I am excited to move to Chicago, where I learned many of my journalistic skills, but it is bittersweet to leave a fantastic newsroom and beautiful region.

Thank you for sharing your life stories with me, allowing me to tell the important news and welcoming me into the community. I’ve appreciated it more than words can express.