The Board Store Home Improvements owner Miles Wilkins was named a Legend of the Home Improvement Industry with an award presented by Dave Yoho Associates at an event Sept. 14 in Dulles, Virginia.

According to a press release from Dave Yoho Associates, The Board Store in La Crosse serves a population of 350,000 and has grown to 80 employees and $14 million in annual sales. Wilkins entered the industry in 1972 and believes that true success should come from “doing things right, but also doing the right thing.”

Miles’ company’s growth has come from offering more products and services versus geographic expansion. The company does interior and exterior projects with employee carpenters, plumbers and electricians. Due to their craftsmanship and concern, over half of their annual revenue is from past customers and referrals.