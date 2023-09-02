When Casie Davis was a senior at Robinsdale-Armstrong High School in Plymouth, Minnesota, she narrowed her choices of colleges to five.

Two were large campuses in major urban areas, and two were campuses in small communities. The fifth, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was just right.

Davis has been in La Crosse ever since and recently started her post-college career as office administrator for the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra.

“La Crosse had a little of everything,” Davis said. “It’s small town but with a large idea feel.”

Davis isn’t alone among UW-L grads to put down post-graduate roots in the La Crosse area. The university is a labor pipeline of graduates who like their experience in La Crosse and choose to launch their careers in western Wisconsin. According to the university’s career placement office, nearly half of UW-L’s graduates remain in the La Crosse area after receiving their diplomas.

“They come here, they have a good experience and they stay once they graduate,” said UW-L career services associate Brenda Leahy.

The university sends a first destination survey to recent graduates. In 2018-19, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic, 528 of 1,082 respondents reported staying in the La Crosse region, either for employment or continuing education. In 2020-21, 490 of 1,108 respondents remained in the area.

The university has long touted itself as a source of educated employees for the local economy. Kwik Trip president and CEO Scott Zietlow told a UW-L gathering Aug. 15 that his La Crosse-based company hires UW-L graduates from a wide range of majors.

“We certainly value the partnership with UW-L,” Zietlow said as he accepted the inaugural UW Systems Regents Business Partnership Award. “What we get is probably at times greater than what we return. You get bright, young, enthusiastic, energetic minds — that’s one of the wonders of education we all enjoy.”

While business, health care and education are major employee destinations, Davis found her employment in the arts. Her career with the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra dates back to her freshman year in 2019, when she landed an internship as a youth symphony intern.

The symphony tapped her for a second internship during her senior year, when she learned about the different roles within the organization and what it takes to organize a concert. The two internships prepared her for the current job, which she started June 15.

Leahy said internships and part-time employment allow students to gain a broader perspective of the area.

“I think it’s great when students get off campus,” Leahy said. “It gets them connected to the community.”

Davis had known for a long time that she wanted to work in the nonprofit sector or arts field in some capacity. She has played the violin since the fourth grade, and the La Crosse Symphony job was a natural fit.

“I love classical music,” she said. “I love listening to it; I love playing it.”

La Crosse wasn’t unfamiliar territory for Davis. Two of her grandparents graduated from La Crosse Aquinas High School, and several of her relatives, including her mother, graduated from UW-L.

“I have been in the La Crosse area plenty of times to visit family that is still in the area,” she said.

Arriving at the UW-L campus for her freshman year was still a revelation for Davis. The first thing she remembered about the campus was the bluffs.

“I had never seen so many trees looking that gorgeous,” she said.

She said UW-L “checked all my boxes,” including strong music and communications programs. She graduated with a major in media communications and minors in arts administration and music performance.

Davis said her professors and career support staff took an energetic and organized approach to guiding students toward a career.

“All of my professors were very encouraging,” Davis said. “Professors can make or break your stay at a university or college.”

Davis joined the La Crosse Symphony staff as it celebrates its 125th season in La Crosse. The symphony, which employs 65-70 full-time musicians, has already performed at Moon Tunes and will open its main season Oct. 21 at Viterbo Fine Arts Center.

She said the symphony is part of a vibrant arts scene in La Crosse — one she intends to enjoy.

“UW-La Crosse has a hub for music that spills out to the surrounding area,” she said. “There’s always an event.”

Leahy said many graduates who get their first job in La Crosse spend their entire careers in the area.

“I think students realize you can definitely have a career here and retire here,” Leahy said.