Drew Williams said Friday that he and his wife Kelsey would prefer to see someone buy and continue their Fayze’s Restaurant & Bakery business at 135 S. Fourth St., after they announced Thursday on its Facebook page that the business will close by Oct. 8.

They have owned Fayze’s since 2008.

“We have had it for sale quietly for not quite a year,” Drew said Friday. “But if an offer came along – it would be our preference that Fayze’s would continue with somebody else.” He and his wife lease Fayze’s location.

Drew said Kelsey is an administrative assistant at Spence Elementary School. “I am not entirely sure what I am going to do yet, but we’ll see,” he said. He added that he probably will end up in some other occupation.

“They say all great things must come to an end,” the Williamses said in a post late Thursday on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Since the ‘80s, Fayze's has been a place you all know and love. And for the last 16 of those years, we have cared for it and loved it through ups and downs.

“Our hearts are heavy, and the weight of the decision we have made weighs heavy on us,” they said in the post. “However, the weight of the difficulty to run a small, family-owned business in the current state of the scarce workforce, constantly increasing food prices, and continuous uncertainty in our industry weighs even more heavily on us. For these reasons, we have decided that the 4th & Pearl restaurant and bakery (retail and wholesale) that we have called home will close.”

The post also said “Come and visit us this next month as we say our farewell to Fayze's. We hope to remain open through Oct. 8, but as we all know, uncertainty is the only thing that is certain, so we will update as we know more.”

“We hope to stay open until Oct. 8, but a number of variables will work into that, especially our staff,” Drew said Friday.

He said he and Kelsey chose Oct. 8 because after deciding to close the restaurant “We looked at the calendar and thought what would be enough time to tell our staff and our customers and give everybody a chance to find their next job and give everybody a chance to visit us one more time.”

Drew said the downtown restaurant has about 35 employees.

Asked Friday whether the last year or two have been tough, Drew said, “The restaurant industry has never been easy. Of course, huge hurdles were put in place once the pandemic hit. And obviously things aren’t the same as they were before.”

The Williams have owned Fayze’s since January 2008, when they acquired the business from Fred and Deb Wakeen. Fred had been in business at that location since 1972, when he opened Guys and Dolls Billiard Parlor – which also served food. In 1975 he remodeled and renamed the business Le Cue Club. It became Fayze’s in 1987 and a full restaurant in 1990. The bakery was added in 1995.

