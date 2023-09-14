The Valley View Mall in La Crosse has a new owner.

Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, New York, confirmed Thursday it had purchased the shopping center.

COO of Kohan Retail Investment Group Joseph Saponaro said the organization is evaluating its plans for Valley View Mall.

Saponaro said the group’s goal is to have reasonably-priced and convenient shopping options in the mall, while also offering unique experiences for shoppers.

The group feels privileged to join the La Crosse community, Saponaro said.

The investment group owns multiple retail and hotel properties across the country, including Burnsville Center in Burnsville, Minnesota, and River Hills Mall in Mankato, Minnesota.

Valley View Mall is the only property the investment group owns in Wisconsin, according to the group’s website.

A purchase amount for the property wasn’t shared Thursday.

The mall last sold in 2022 through auction for $13.2 million.

Wells Fargo Bank was the only bidder during the auction, purchasing it for about half of its estimated value at the time.

