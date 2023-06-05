Vernon County residents are invited to the 2023 Dairy Breakfast on the Farm from 7 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Gerald and Connie Vesbach farm.

The Vesbach farm is a true family farm, purchased in 1976 by Gerald's father, Walter. Gerald took over the farm in 1978. Gerald and Connie were married in 1981 and raised their three boys, Phillip, Kyle and Trent, on the farm. Trent is continuing the family farming tradition 47 years later, farming full time alongside his father. The farm mostly has Jersey cows along with some brown Swiss. Gerald and Connie also raise beef cattle on the farm, and grow both organic and conventional crops.