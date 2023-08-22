The Winona Public Library is partnering with CareerForce to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, according to a press release.

The job fair is scheduled to be held at the Jaycee Shelter at 340 Lake Park Drive but will be moved to the East End Rec Center at 210 Zumbro St. in the event of rain or temperatures above 90 degrees. Thursday's high is forecast to be 90 degrees.

The release says all attendees will receive a free tote bag and portfolio from the library and information from CareerForce.

Participating employers include Ashley Furniture, Benchmark, CD Terminal, the city of Winona, Cotter Schools, Express Employment Professionals, Family & Children’s Center, Fanatics, First Student, Hiawatha Valley Education District, Home and Community Options, Legacies LLC, Lifespark – Sugar Loaf Senior Living, McDonald’s Courtesy Corporation, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Olmsted County, Partners in Excellence, Semcac, Semcac Clinic, Solvay, Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Winona Area Public Schools, Winona Health and Winona State University.