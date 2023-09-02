Retired farmer Ed Gorell of Eleva wants to ensure family farms have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive.

As Wisconsin Farmers Union District 3 director, he oversees Chippewa, Clark and Eau Claire counties. He has been involved with the farmers union for years.

“I had grandparents that were members of the farmers union,” he said. “My grandparents were active in the co-op movement coming out of the 1930s with electrifying the area and the supply co-ops and marketing co-ops that were developed at that time.”

The Wisconsin Farmers Union has 1,800 family memberships organized in 28 local chapters in rural counties throughout the state. Together, those 1,800 families represent about 4,000 individuals in the state.

“It’s such a good cause to fight for the bottom lines and for family farmers and help them be able to maintain a way of life that they absolutely love, which also helps our food system stay intact during these incredibly rough times,” said Julie Keown-Bomar, Wisconsin Farmers Union executive director.

Keown-Bomar said family farmers help keep the nation’s food supply chain strong.

“The farmers union is concerned about where our food comes from and the people that produce it, the people that process it, and we’re concerned about consumers and making sure that they have great supply lines that are going to keep them fed with nutritious good food,” she said. “As we’re moving toward more and more corporate domination of the food system, we’re seeing the fragility of it all and a lot of folks along that food chain are being exploited, and that includes the small farms, which are being devoured.”

Keown-Bomar said the union fights against the exploitation of farm workers and those in food processing plants. It also works to make sure farmers and consumers are well educated when it comes to food.

Gorell said the educational opportunities and policy making options with the Wisconsin Farmers Union were what first attracted him to the organization.

“I found that their policy fit our beliefs and how we farmed here. And that’s when I joined, and then after joining and attending a number of farmers union fly-ins and state conventions, we decided to activate Eau Claire County and I became Eau Claire County president. And since then I’ve been a vice president and a president again now,” he said.

Gorell said the organization gives local farmers a legislative voice.

“It is something that we did not have, and that is the portion of it that I use the most is the legislative activities that we’re doing. It has been difficult I would say probably for the past 30 years to get traction legislatively and in the public arena,” he said. “But we have to try. We need to pay attention.”

Although Gorell said he’s been worried about the continued consolidation of agricultural markets, suppliers and meat processors over recent decades, he believes small farms in western Wisconsin are making an impact.

“What I see happening here that’s right, and it’s the reason why I’m still hanging around as a retired farmer, is I see the young people coming in. I mean, even as young as 14- or 15-year-old kids right up through college age to the children’s parents that are in their 40s. They are asking questions about agriculture, food processing and what’s going on in those industries and what’s positive in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Clark (counties), is that the population of people that are questioning all this are beginning to look for solutions as to why the family farm is disappearing,” Gorell said.

He said some family farms have been successful in the region and he finds that encouraging.

“I know of some that are not only mom and dad and kids, but it’s aunts, uncles and some other relatives intertwined in it where there may be seven or eight families working together to milk thousands of cows. That’s their way of doing it,” he said. “That’s pretty special.”