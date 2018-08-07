This proclamation from the Wellness Council of America declares that La Crosse County has attained the silver level to make itself one of the …

Businesses honored

Following is a list of the 21 companies that are participating in Well County La Crosse’s Well Workplace initiative, along with their numbers of employees and the level of award received.

Allergy Associates of La Crosse in Onalaska, 42 employees, small business award

Altra Federal Credit Union, 311 employees, gold

Associated Financial Group, two, gold

City of La Crosse, 536, silver

DuraTech Industries, 288, silver

Goodwill, 86, platinum

Gundersen, 6,729, platinum

Kwik Trip, 3,070, gold

La Crosse Area Family YMCA, 933, gold

La Crosse County, 1,330, gold

La Crosse School District, 1,065, gold

Logistics Health Inc. 1,067, platinum

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare, 3,296, platinum

Michaels Energy, 28, small business

Onalaska School District, 424, gold

Robert W. Baird & Co., 10, gold

The Insurance Center, 150, silver

The Weber Group, 344, gold

Trust Point Inc., 58, silver

Verve, a Credit Union, 45, gold

Viterbo University, 329, silver

The overall tally is 19,607 employees involved out of the 62,477 total work force in La Crosse County, for 31.3 percent participation. A Well County designation requires only 20 percent participation.