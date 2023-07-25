According to the press release, participants will gather from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Dave English Shelter at Community Park, 515 Quincy St., Onalaska. Children and adults will paint 100 large butterflies to be temporarily installed at several Onalaska locations. The butterflies are mounted on a metal stake for visibility. After the summer, participants will get to take home their creations. There is a cost of $15 for each butterfly and reservations are encouraged. More information is available on the Onalaska Are Keepers Facebook page.