The Onalaska Art Keepers (OAK) are helping Mayor Kim Smith with the Mayors Monarch Pledge for Onalaska.
According to the press release, participants will gather from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Dave English Shelter at Community Park, 515 Quincy St., Onalaska. Children and adults will paint 100 large butterflies to be temporarily installed at several Onalaska locations. The butterflies are mounted on a metal stake for visibility. After the summer, participants will get to take home their creations. There is a cost of $15 for each butterfly and reservations are encouraged. More information is available on the Onalaska Are Keepers Facebook page.
“I took the Mayors Monarch Pledge to help Onalaska create habitat for monarch butterflies and other pollinators," Smith said.
Project coordinator Kathryn Stevens hopes that people of all ages will participate, which should raise awareness and add a splash of color to Onalaska. According to the National Wildlife Foundation, Monarch butterflies have seen a significant decline in recent years.
OAK is a new nonprofit community organization dedicated to promoting the arts and culture in Onalaska.