'Buy local:' Lt. Gov. Barnes breathes hope into Driftless area with new farm bills

It would also help bridge gaps between rural and urban communities, and give cities a chance to play a role in helping the dairy industry, like the city of La Crosse, an urban hub surrounded by rural farming communities.

"For a really long time, communities have been told to point the finger at each other," Barnes said, "but we want to put an end to it as soon as possible — yesterday."

"It's pretty simple. If the food is there, the products are there, and the need is not far," he continued, "then of course we should be able. . .to connect those dots."

Connecting dots could look like linking local farms with places even as big as Gundersen Health Systems, where Barnes spoke alongside Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling on Thursday. The health care giant has already made steps toward promoting healthier eating in the community, Shilling said.

"Gundersen is a fantastic example of what they are doing to help promote healthy choices," Shilling, D-La Crosse, said. "It is about encouraging our urban neighbors to think about purchasing local."

Tightening the gap between farms and tables could also be beneficial to the changing climate, especially in an area that has seen record flooding in recent years.