'Buy local:' Lt. Gov. Barnes breathes hope into Driftless area with new farm bills

New farm bills introduced by Gov. Tony Evers aim to encourage rural and urban communities to work together to address dairy industry struggles.
During his State of the State address on Wednesday night, Evers announced a three-pronged plan to help Wisconsin's dairy farmers, an industry that has seen detrimental economic loss in recent years.
Evers signed two executive orders shortly after the address, creating a new committee specialized for the issue, and calling lawmakers to the Capitol next week to take action on the $8.5 million package of bills.
Notably among the plans are funding efforts to increase dairy exports, not only across the country, but locally, with funding for farm-to-table and farm-to-school programs.
On Thursday afternoon, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke on what these efforts might look like for the La Crosse area.
"This is what the people are calling for," Barnes said. "People feel comfortable spending their dollars locally, but we want to be able to make that as simple a process as possible."
The programs and funding would help local farmers partner with area businesses to get healthier, closer products to tables and schools.
It would also help bridge gaps between rural and urban communities, and give cities a chance to play a role in helping the dairy industry, like the city of La Crosse, an urban hub surrounded by rural farming communities.
You have free articles remaining.
"For a really long time, communities have been told to point the finger at each other," Barnes said, "but we want to put an end to it as soon as possible — yesterday."
"It's pretty simple. If the food is there, the products are there, and the need is not far," he continued, "then of course we should be able. . .to connect those dots."
Connecting dots could look like linking local farms with places even as big as Gundersen Health Systems, where Barnes spoke alongside Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling on Thursday. The health care giant has already made steps toward promoting healthier eating in the community, Shilling said.
"Gundersen is a fantastic example of what they are doing to help promote healthy choices," Shilling, D-La Crosse, said. "It is about encouraging our urban neighbors to think about purchasing local."
Tightening the gap between farms and tables could also be beneficial to the changing climate, especially in an area that has seen record flooding in recent years.
"This helps us from a sustainability perspective," Barnes said, saying in some cases the funding can "virtually eliminate" the carbon footprint of a particular dairy farm.
Promoting healthier eating habits are also part of the goal, especially in urban communities.
"If there is a shorter amount of time between when that food comes out of the ground before it gets to your plate, you are going to have a healthier option," Barnes said. "This about making sure when we're building communities we think about what people are putting into their bodies."
The bills would also expand staffing in rural economic programs, as well as address the mental-health crisis impacting dairy farmers in the region. They'll be taken up in a special session Tuesday, Jan. 28, where there's hope Republicans will cooperate, Shilling said.
"This should not be a partisan issue," she said. "We have, I think, some areas of agreement that we can help our local farmers and help with healthy eating choices."