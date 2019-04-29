The renovation of a North Side landmark took a step closer to completion Monday and plans to redevelop Wittenberg Park into housing fell through after a pair of decisions by the La Crosse Plan Commission.
The commission unanimously approved a parking waiver for RMD Development LLC, which is in the process of renovating the former Buzz’s Bike Shop at 800 Rose St. into a salon and a pair of upper floor two-bedroom apartments.
The project is just a few short months from completion, Zettler said after the meeting.
“I’ll be relieved when it’s done. It’s been a lot of work, but it’s worth it,” Zettler said.
Zettler and the rest of RMD Development have put in hundreds of hours’ worth of sweat equity into the building after buying it in 2017 from the city of La Crosse.
“We are bootstrapping it as much as we can, but we’ve still got hundreds of thousands of dollars invested,” Zettler said.
The interior of the building has been completely replaced, and they’ve found some hidden gems like the original Victorian tile -- found under two layers of flooring on the ground floor -- as well as high-quality marble and tin that they’re repurposing into the building.
RMD Development requested a waiver to the city’s parking rules, which require a parking space per bedroom for residential buildings, plus additional parking for the commercial space. It also requires a 15-foot buffer.
Economic development planner Andrea Schnick recommended the commission grant the waiver, noting that the property has historically not had parking available.
“The only reason there’s any parking on this space is because several years ago the back half of this building collapsed, which created green space,” Schnick said.
While the collapse was expensive for the city, which invested $326,000 in the property before selling it to RMD Development, it has left space for three parking spaces – one for each unit.
Zettler said they plan to put in permeated pavement to reduce stormwater runoff.
Wittenberg Park
A proposed plan to turn an underutilized North Side park into housing was scrapped Monday after the city planning department heard from developers that the location was too challenging to be feasible.
The city of La Crosse issued a request for expressions of interest for Wittenberg Park earlier this year to see if the area, which sits at the far north end of the city near George Street, was a candidate for redevelopment; however, it received an underwhelming response, said Schnick. Out of the 125 requests sent out, only one developer responded.
Ted Matkom of Gorman & Co., which worked with the city to redevelop Roosevelt Elementary School into housing, wrote Schick that with noise from the railroad and Interstate 90, plus the neighboring blighted housing stock, made the site unappealing for developers.
Because of the lack of interest, the commission denied the request to turn the park into surplus property, which is the first step toward redevelopment.
However, the city isn’t done looking for ways to address the issues surrounding the park, which is underutilized and attracts crime.
La Crosse parks director Jay Odegaard said it was important the city addresses the needs of the park now that they’ve been identified.
“We really don’t want to just forget about it and let it sit up there,” Odegaard said.
Council member Andrea Richmond, who represents the area, agreed, saying the neighbors want something kids can actually use.
“I think there’s some opportunities to get some more dirt in there and maybe fill it up and have a little ballpark or maybe swing sets or something,” Richmond said. ”There’s a lot of kids in that neighborhood there.”
The commission directed the parks and planning departments to come up with a plan that could be included in a future capital improvement program budget.
