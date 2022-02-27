C Notes channel Frankie Valli

The audience for Friday’s show at West Salem’s Heider Center will likely know the words to virtually every song they hear that evening.

The Four C Notes, a Chicago-based group dedicated to recreating the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will sing iconic tunes like “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “Sherry,” “My Eyes Adore You,” “Walk Like a Man” and many others.

John Michael Coppola, the creator and lead singer of The Four C Notes, has had plenty of experience with the Four Seasons’ music catalog. Like Valli, he is Italian, grew up on the East Coast and has an unusually powerful falsetto.

In 2007 Coppola moved to Chicago to take the lead role in the smash hit musical “Jersey Boys.” That gig lasted an incredible four years. According to Coppola, there are two main reasons that the music of the Four Seasons has had such a resurgence of late. The first is that it is so relatable.

“They were working class, blue-collar kind of guys,” Coppola said.

The second reason is the remarkable staying power of the Jersey Boys musical. “That show was on Broadway for 11 years and it’s still touring in England and Australia,” Coppola said. “It’s really cross-generational. Younger people who loved it in their 20s have even gone back to see it again.”

Still, when the Chicago production of Jersey Boys finally came to an end, Coppola could not have imagined what would happen next. It began with a request from a friend to sing some Frankie Valli tunes at her wedding reception in 2013.

“By then I was the only Jersey Boy left in town so I hired three of my friends,” Coppola recalled. “The wedding was in August and word got around so quickly that by the end of the year we’d already had 12 other gigs — including a New Year’s Eve show in a hotel in southern Illinois. No one saw that coming!”

Realizing he was onto something, Coppola put together a tour and organized a roster of 14 singers and musicians to go on the road with him. “There’s no ‘A Team’ or ‘B Team,’” he said. “It’s all based on availability since most of these guys have other jobs.”

In the 8½ years since that momentous wedding, The Four C Notes have appeared at performing arts centers, music festivals and private events all over the United States. Coppola added that it is “without question” a fun show to perform.

“Not only is the music great but the vocalists and the musicians are all great people,” he said. “If I could perform with these people every day I could die happy.”

Coppola said that the Heider show will be a full concert experience with band members and singers driving up from Chicago. “The music stands on its own, but we’ll also include anecdotes and the story lines behind the songs,” he said.

Speaking of story lines, Coppola added that the feedback he gets after a show will often include its own story line.

“One of the nicest things we hear afterwards,” he said, “is when people say ‘That song reminded me of exactly where I was when I first heard it. Thank you so much!’”

