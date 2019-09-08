The traveling C-SPAN bus will stop at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse from 9-11 a.m. Sept. 12, at the stadium parking lot adjacent to East Avenue.
Admission is free to the interactive, multimedia mobile-classroom that travels the country to engage with community members and elected officials, showcasing C-SPAN's public affairs programming and resources.
The bus is swinging through Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, and will arrive in La Crosse a day after visiting Rochester before heading to Madison.
The C-SPAN bus features access to an exclusive interactive experience on 11 large-screen tablets, a smart TV and classroom area, a high-definition TV production studio, a 360-degree video station and a D.C.-themed Selfie Station where visitors can share their bus experiences through social media.
For more information on the bus, celebrating its 27th year in operation, or on C-SPAN visit c-span.org.
