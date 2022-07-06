'Cabaret and Cocktails' set at Viterbo

An outstanding cast of local singers and dancers will perform a medley of more than 80 songs from the 1950s and 1980s in "Cabaret and Cocktails" at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, through Friday, July 22, and Wednesday, July 27, through Friday, July 29, in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center FSPA Lobby.

“Cabaret and Cocktails will feature large group numbers, solos, duets, trios, quartets, and the crazy fashion trends of both decades,” said faculty member Nancy Allen, the director of the show. “The cast members are very talented, and I know audience members will thoroughly enjoy the show and have great time.”

The cast consists of Anna Benthin, Maureen Breuer, Skyler Erickson, Doug Mahlum, Victoria Pardon, Brad Seebach, Carter Semb, Vernon Shaw, Kim Shively, Kayla Shue, Joan Waniger, and Rick Waniger. In addition to being the director, Allen also serves as the accompanist and show designer. Brett Huus is the sound designer.

The performances are a fundraiser for Viterbo University’s Platinum Edition and Diamond Edition show choirs. A cash bar will be available each evening. Tickets are $20 and are available at the box office, by calling 608-796-3100, or at www.viterbo.edu/tickets.