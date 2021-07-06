'Cabaret and Cocktails' to feature hits of 1970-71 at Viterbo

"Cabaret and Cocktails" will feature a medley of more than 70 hits from 1970 and 1971 performed by a cast of local singers and dancers from Wednesday, July 21–Saturday, July 24 in the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center FSPA Lobby.

“Audience members will travel back in time to hear a wide array of musical styles from 1970–71 and revisit some of the crazy fashion trends in this fun show that will include something for everyone,” said Viterbo faculty member Nancy Allen, director of the production. “I had a wonderful time researching and designing this show. I think people will be surprised how many great and enduring songs come from those years.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cast is comprised of Anna Benthin, Maureen Breuer, Katie Fries, Doug Mahlum, Vernon Shaw, Brad Seebach, Carter Semb, Kim Shively, Kayla Shue, Joan Waniger, and Rick Waniger. There is a 40-year age range from the youngest to oldest member.

“Each of the cast members was invited to be a part of the show based on their reputation and great past performances,” Allen said. “They are all volunteers, and I am blessed to work with such talented people.”