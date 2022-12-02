 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cadets to honor more than 150 fallen vets Dec. 17

  • 0

On Saturday, Dec. 17, members from the La Crosse Composite Squadron will place wreaths on more than 150 gravesites of fallen veterans at the Woodlawn Cemetery in south La Crosse as part of Wreaths Across America. The wreath-laying will begin at 10 a.m. with an honor service and then cadets will place wreaths on gravesites throughout the cemetery. The ceremony will run approximately 45 minutes.

Civil Air Patrol has been partnering, nationally, with Wreaths Across America since 2006. The local squadron has participated since 2013. The ceremony provides an opportunity to honor the service and dedication of veterans as well as connect today’s youth with the service that generations before them gave.

The wreaths that will be placed this year in La Crosse were donated by members of the La Crosse community, friends of the squadron, parents and members of the public.

People are also reading…

More information about Wreaths Across America can be found at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and more information about the La Crosse Composite Squadron can be found at www.lacrossecap.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News