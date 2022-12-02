Cadets to honor more than 150 fallen vets Dec. 17

On Saturday, Dec. 17, members from the La Crosse Composite Squadron will place wreaths on more than 150 gravesites of fallen veterans at the Woodlawn Cemetery in south La Crosse as part of Wreaths Across America. The wreath-laying will begin at 10 a.m. with an honor service and then cadets will place wreaths on gravesites throughout the cemetery. The ceremony will run approximately 45 minutes.

Civil Air Patrol has been partnering, nationally, with Wreaths Across America since 2006. The local squadron has participated since 2013. The ceremony provides an opportunity to honor the service and dedication of veterans as well as connect today’s youth with the service that generations before them gave.

The wreaths that will be placed this year in La Crosse were donated by members of the La Crosse community, friends of the squadron, parents and members of the public.

More information about Wreaths Across America can be found at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org and more information about the La Crosse Composite Squadron can be found at www.lacrossecap.org.