Summer is here and the popular Midwest roadside sweet corn stands are open once again. Sweet corn is often a staple summertime food in the Midwest, as it’s often part of a backyard barbecue, or families gathering to freeze or can sweet corn for the winter.
In addition to the traditional sweet corn that many people love and enjoy here in the Midwest, corn is one of the most versatile grains consumed worldwide. It’s a versatile food since the entire plant can be used. The husks can be used to make tamales, the silk to brew medicinal tea, kernels for food, and the stalks for livestock feed.
Corn is used to make tortillas, tortilla chips, polenta, cornmeal, corn oil and more. Miniature ears of corn, known as baby corn, are used in appetizers, soups, chowders, stews and stir-fry dishes. Baby corn is particularly popular in Thai and Chinese recipes.
Corn comes in many different colors. Traditionally, it’s yellow or white, but it also can be red, black, blue, purple and orange.
Health benefits of corn
Corn has many health benefits. It consists primarily of insoluble fiber, which makes it a low-glycemic index food. This means it’s digested slowly and doesn’t cause an unhealthy spike in blood sugar.
It also contains many B vitamins, as well as essential minerals, including zinc, magnesium, copper, iron and manganese. Since corn is considered a starchy vegetable, people with diabetes need to keep in mind that one-half cup of corn, or a small ear of corn, contains 15 grams of carbohydrates and counts as one carbohydrate food choice.
Choosing and preparing corn
Corn can be roasted, boiled, broiled, steamed, grilled or microwaved. You can add it to stews, casseroles, salads or salsa. Try adding corn kernels to cornbread batter to enhance the texture and flavor.
Fresh corn on the cob is best if cooked as soon as possible after picking. If you’re hoping to preserve corn for the winter, you can parboil the ears of corn, cut the kernels off the cob and freeze them in freezer-safe bags or containers to be used throughout the winter.
Corn challenge
If you’re accustomed to boiling your sweet corn, try a new cooking method. Sweet corn on the grill or roasted in the oven can be a delicious addition to your meal.
Consider giving this recipe a try.