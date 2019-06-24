CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Semcac's Caledonia food shelf will participate in the 2019 "Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless Summer Challenge," a donation drive running through July.
The drive is sponsored by Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless and Hunger Solutions.
As member of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, Semcac is eligible to receive a percentage of grant funds designated for this challenge. The grant amount given to the food shelf will depend upon the amount raised during this drive.
In 2018, the Caledonia Food Shelf served 365 households who made 2,193 visits and received 104,623 pounds of food and goods. Donations of cash, food and other products help make this possible.
Donations and checks, payable to Semcac Caledonia Food Shelf and labeled "Open Your Heart," can be brought to the Caledonia Semcac location, 138 E. Main, Rushford, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or mailed to Semcac, PO Box 549, Rushford, MN 55971. To donate by credit or debit, please access the PayPal at semcac.org/donate or givemn.org.
