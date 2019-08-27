AUSTIN, Minn. — One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were injured after in a tree-cutting accident Sunday afternoon in rural Austin.
According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, first responders were called regarding an accident involving a high lift lull at about 12:27 p.m. Sunday in the 58000 block of 205th Street, east of Austin.
Earl Klankowski, 63, of Caledonia and Patrick O’Connor, 77, of rural Dexter were on the lull’s raised platform doing tree-cutting work on the property. Benjamin Klankowski, 38, began to move the lull, which then tipped over, partially trapping Benjamin and causing Earl and O’Connor to fall an estimated 30 to 35 feet.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Police Department, Lyle Police Department, Austin Fire Department, Rose Creek Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance, Adams Ambulance and helicopters from Eau Claire, Mankato and Iowa responded to the scene.
Earl Klankowski was pronounced dead at the scene after extensive life-saving measures were performed. O’Connor was flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital with critical injuries while Benjamin Klankowski was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
Sandvik said the three were not doing commercial work at the property, and no businesses were involved.
The accident is still under investigation, though Sandvik indicated he does not expect any charges or citations to be issued.
