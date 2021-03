Caledonia woman dead after car-tractor crash in La Crescent

An 84-year-old Caledonia woman is dead after a Tuesday morning crash in La Crescent.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lucille Ann Petersen was a passenger in an eastbound 2003 Lincoln Town Car on North 2nd St. shortly after 11 a.m., when the vehicle collided with a 2004 Volvo tractor headed south on Hwy. 61.

Petersen and the driver, 87-year-old John N. Petersen, were both transported to Gundersen Health in La Crosse.

Lucille Peterson wasn't wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol. John Peterson was wearing a seat belt and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor, a 73-year-old man from Lime Springs, Iowa, wasn't injured.

