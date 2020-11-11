California companies purchase Warrens cranberry processing plant

An idled cranberry processing plant in Monroe County has taken a step toward resuming production.

Innovative Sales and Traina Foods, both of California, combined to launch American Berry Company and announced Wednesday the new company has purchased the CranGrow processing facility in Warrens.

The plant shut down June 18 after its owner, Graceland Fruit, transferred production to a facility in Michigan.

CranGrow opened the $20 million facility in August 2016 but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2017. Graceland bought the plant in 2018 after a bankruptcy judge in Eau Claire approved a plan in which CranGrow leased the processing plant to Graceland and remained in business as a grower-owned cooperative.

CranGrow board member Linda Prehn welcomed the acquisition. The facility has 58,000 square feet of processing space and is expected to employ 70 people.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This is great news for our growers and the community, and we welcome the new owners to the Wisconsin cranberry family," Prehn said. "They are a well-established, knowledgeable and successful team that is sure to inject new energy and expertise into the facility and industry."